Herms Mens Fall 2021





A lot of trendy people are playing it safe these days. In difficult times, people tend to stick with what has been proven to work. Not so Vronique Nichanian, whose fall collection for Herms was a stretch for a house known for tailoring close to its traditions and operating at a distance from the bustling fashion world. The success of this strategy which has kept Herms independent all these years now seems to serve as a perch from which to branch out as much of the world turns in on itself. Learn more about WWD And she did. Nichanian came up with a diverse and youthful range, updating the look of his famous nonchalant man Herms with hooded parkas, leather overshirts, sleeveless vests, quilted t-shirts, striped vests and fleece jackets. with a sporty touch. Inside-outside, the clothes leave their frame, read the spectacle notes, describing the hybrid and practical character of the clothes. Interior and exterior references have mingled, with leather shirts for example. Zippers went up and down high collared shirts, to the ankles of tapered pants, on the sleeves, opened side pockets on the arms and serving as a closure for a hooded Prince of Wales check jacket. The pants were also interesting and attractive mostly loose fit, some tapered, others with wide cuffs; with many drawstring sizes and often low crotch. Pockets added to the collection’s free-spirited nature, popping up on the sleeves and applied like a patchwork, highlighted with white stitching on a gray work shirt and hidden under the saddle stitched panel of a leather shirt. A restricted color gamut kept things from getting too busy, with lots of neutrals like olive and taupe, but also patches of a pale, muddy yellow and lavender. For the digital presentation, she again teamed up with film producer Cyril Teste. To complete the much-missed in-person connection, the editors had bags of fresh baked goods delivered to them quickly before the show. The story continues Models ascended and descended the central staircase of a favorite Herms exhibition venue, the Frances Mobilier National building, which houses state-owned furniture. They paused to chat, glanced at their phones, and mingled, looking cool in colorful calfskin sneakers while casually carrying their Tartan Tweed Galop Tote bags. Our now all-important approach to clothing is undergoing a transformation, and my job is to come up with proposals, Nichanian said, acknowledging the profound changes in the world. Its frankness is welcome and it suits the historic luxury firm. Fierce challenges await us, especially social and environmental ones, which do not leave much room for conservatism. Launch gallery: Herms Mens Fall 2021 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

