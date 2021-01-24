Kirti Kulharis three-level midi coordinate, deconstructed fashion game





There is certainly no stopping Kirti Kulhari as she puts on one stellar performance after another on the web and Bollywood series, but while she was at it, the diva made it effortlessly glamorous which has left the fashionista in us inspired. From nerdy minimalist look to contemporary chic, The girl on the train The actor has served up a slew of trendy looks during promotions for his upcoming film, which are a staple for his spring-summer wardrobe. While Kirti has been seen killing in ethnic looks for the promotions of her latest web series, Criminal justice, she did not hesitate to experiment with various silhouettes to The girl on the train specials. In a series of photos, Kirti was seen wearing a midnight blue shirt with flap pockets paired with a pair of similarly colored pants. The coordinating set comes with silver buttons on the front and cuffs, a drawstring attached at the waist for a tie and topstitching throughout. The high waisted pants featured a side zipper opening and the shirt and pants were luxury heavy crepe. Leaving her hair open to the side for a comfortable look, Kirti sported a pop of nude pink lipstick and went for minimal makeup with highlighted cheeks and filled eyebrows. She completed her outfit with a pair of Primark moccasins. The set is credited to Indian fashion designer, brand Deepika Nagpals, which boasts contemporary womenswear with sophisticated styles, luxurious fabrics, eye-catching colors and flattering fits. The coordinate set originally costs 11,900 on its designer website. Kirti Kulharis coordination set by Deepika Nagpals label (deepikanagpal.com) Another set of photos showed the diva in a deconstructed gray cut-sleeve top paired with similar gray pants. The gray and white striped top featured an elasticated collar, side pockets and a buttoned shoulder opening. Crafted in pure linen, the top ended with an elongated tail while the high waisted pants were paired with a pair of black boots. She accessorized her look with a few coiled gold rings. Pulling her sleek hair to the sides in a low bun, Kirti opted for makeup in a neutral tone and sported a dab of nude brown lipstick that matched her eye shadow shade. The deconstructed gray Kirtis ensemble is attributed to luxury clothing brand Indias, Chola, which boasts a philosophy of simplicity and touching design. In the latest set of photos we’re fainting on, Kirti was seen pulling off a cheesy look in a hot pink three-tiered midi dress. The photos showed her in the handcrafted dress with balloon sleeves and a zipper opening at the back. Accessorizing her look with a pair of earthy-toned earrings and a pair of large reading glasses, Kirti completed her look with a pair of brown lace-up boots that had white socks peeking out from the top. Sticking to the sleek side-knot hairstyle, Kirti amplified the glamor quotient with a little pink lipstick. The bright pink midi is attributed to Indian fashion label, Khara Kapas, which means pure cotton in Hindi and boasts of minimalism, clean cuts and relaxed silhouettes in sheer fabrics, earthy tones and simple Indian patterns for women. printed. The set originally costs 9k on their designer website. Kirti Kulharis midi dress by Khara Kapas (kharakapas.com) The actor has had his hair styled by famous fashion stylists at Who Wore What When. The Kirti Kulharis style game recently revolved around chic fusion clothing and we can’t wait to recreate these trendy looks in the warmer months to come. What do you think? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







