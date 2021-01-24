Nora Fatehi Shows How To Own Night In Black Dress Slit Thigh 1 Lakh

Acclaimed actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has always been known for her Girl Next Door sartorial savvy, but since heading to Dubai for her vacation, she has shared images of herself wearing clothes that can only be explained as regal with a touch of sexy. Her latest look also fits that description perfectly. the Bharat the actor was seen wearing a gorgeous black dress and we are taking notes.

The velvet gown had a form-fitting torso displaying Noras’ hourglass figure. The lower part of the long sleeve dress had a flowing vibe. The floor-sweeping dress also featured a daring thigh-high slit adorned with crystals. Nora accessorized the look with a few rings and dangling earrings. While keeping the chic quotient, she associated the dress with a pair of black stilettos from designer Christian Louboutin.

For her glamor, Nora went for a subtle shimmering eye shadow with flushed cheeks, pointy eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a pink lip, and lots of highlighter. She also left her hair slightly wavy to the side, which gave the ensemble a very elegant vibe. Nora shared the images on Instagram with the French caption, “The haters are tracking us Long is the list (sic) which by translating loosely into English means, The haters follow us, the list goes on.

The gorgeous Noras dress is from the luxurious modern Russian brand Maison Dangelann and it is worth 1,09499 ($ ​​1,500).

Nora Fatehis dress is worth 1 lakh (maisonangelann.com)

Noras clothing choices in Dubai have all been focused on luxury fashion. Take a look at some of her other outfits:

On the job front, Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawas’ song Naach meri raani for which she received a lot of praise for her movements. She is also currently preparing the film Bhuj: the pride of India which stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn in the lead.

