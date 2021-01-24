Why we need inclusiveness and diversity in male modeling

If the desire for a just and egalitarian society is not enough on its own, studies repeatedly prove that companies with diverse workforce perform better; that the representation we see on the screen does not respond to demand, and this inclusiveness makes us more creative As individuals.

In recent years, the fashion industry has finally started to tackle its diversity problem, albeit more categorically in front of the lens than behind. Even so, however, the action taken is not holistic diversity is not taken into account in every sense of the word. There is more emphasis on women’s clothing than men’s clothing, which strengthens the argument for genderless or mixed collections.

The industry has come a long way and we should give it credit for recognizing and making the effort to change, says the London-based casting director. Troy Fearn, which includes Gucci, Moncler and Butter among its clients. While it is good that the majority of model agencies now represent women of all sizes, the same cannot be said of their male counterparts. Diversity and representation is not just a black and white issue. In the future, I would like to see this expanded to include all people with disabilities, genders, height, races, everyone.

As the men’s season now spills over into women’s ready-to-wear, in large part due to the logistical complications caused by the ongoing pandemic, we spoke to six male models who shared their experiences and the action they took. would like to see to make fashion truly inclusive. .

Los Angeles-based Haatepah Clearbear is from the Kumeyaay and Chichimeca-Guamare tribes of what is now the Mexico-California border. The 23-year-old uses the platform his modeling job provides him (clients include Nike, Missoni and Apple) to raise awareness of indigenous rights and environmental issues, while his TikTok Videos provide small lessons on Native American history.

© Photography Than Dao. Grooming by Kaeli Antrim

How did you work in the fashion industry?

Mostly positive, I only had one negative experience where my twin brother Nyamuull [who is also a model] and I was asked to do a war dance on the set. Some dances and songs are sacred and should not be performed [in fashion imagery]. At the moment, I am one of the only Native American Indian male models working in fashion. As a kid, I didn’t have this representation, so I thought to myself: Be the person you would have liked to admire.

What does working with the American Indian Movement West and the Indigenous Alliance Movement involve?

Our goal is to unify the indigenous peoples (north, center and south) so that we can support each other. There is the huge issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW). Indigenous conservationist Homero Gmez Gonzlez last year was murdered for just trying to protect the butterflies. My brother and I raised funds for the Kumeyaay so that they could have internet in their community.

What message do you want to communicate through modeling and activism?

Be curious and proud of where you are from. Even if you are not Indigenous, connecting with our culture can help protect the planet. Our culture goes hand in hand with the protection of the Earth, we see her as a mother.

In 2016, model Ali Latif, born in Tunisia and raised on the Côte d’Azur, was spotted during fashion week in the Parisian bakery where he worked. The 23-year-old went on to lead the Versace, Coach and H&M campaigns, while through his music he articulated his struggle to find a sense of identity. He has one simple command for the fashion industry: hire more Arab models.

© Kacper Kasprzyk / courtesy MGMT Vault

What was your first modeling experience?

After working with Champion in Los Angeles in 2017, I knocked on so many agency doors, but they remained closed. Some didn’t let me in when they saw my face on the intercom. So I went there: I would stop the male models in the street and ask them where they were going; Id follow them in the castings; I would catch the designer on his lunch break and explain to him how much I wanted to walk for them. I made my way on five tracks in one season this way.

As your profile grew, did you continue to experience discrimination?

I have been asked to change my name to a more friendly origin. I have already reduced it from Mohammed Ali Abdelatif to Ali Latif, but I was told to switch to Al instead, erasing all traces of Arab origin. I refuse to erase my identity for an industry that does not want me as I am. There is a lack of representation of French Arabs; it is my mission to show a more realistic and diversified facet of France.

When Kansas City-born fashion photographer Steven Green posted images of him on social media, he unexpectedly caught the attention of casting directors. Having played in a men’s underwear campaign For the Rihannas Savage x Fenty line, the 27-year-old uses his growing customer base to promote body positivity and racial diversity.

How was the experience playing in the Savage x Fenty campaign?

Shooting for Fenty was a surreal moment. Being my size, I was not completely confident I would take the opportunity at first. It was the first time I was shirtless on the internet. The positive feedback inspired men who had never seen someone who looked like them in traditional fashion and who said they were going to take more risks and be more confident.

What is the most recurring stigma that you fight?

That I am unhealthy. But I mean health doesn’t have a size, that it can’t be determined by someone’s physical appearance. Health is more than what you look like; it is also intellectual, emotional, mental, but about which we rarely speak.

Mechanical engineer Ivo Raspudic, 51, was spotted at his office Christmas party in 2014 by Eva Gdel (a colleague’s wife). Four days after the signing with the Gdels agency Tomorrow is another day, Raspudic was booked to walk in a Prada show and is now a regular at Balenciaga.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of starting a modeling career at an older age?

My age was a plus; it allowed me to enter the industry with life experience. I wouldn’t say yes to a job that would force me to change who I am, what I eat or how I live. I have a son (25) and daughter (21) and they can’t believe it when they see me sitting on the couch with crispy crumbs all over me one week, and walking for Balenciaga the following week. My approach to modeling allows me to bring a sense of calm in an often tense environment.

Why is diversity in fashion so important?

People need someone to turn to in any industry, whatever your age. People tell me how awesome it is for them to see someone in their age range doing what I do, wearing what I wear. It’s good to know that this sends a message of inclusiveness that fashion is for everyone.

Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens Ottawa Kwami, 20, has amassed an impressive list of clients since being spotted in Accra, Ghana, by Yafan Models in June 2017.

© Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Has the industry become more inclusive?

When I first entered modeling, there were very few successful young black male models. Now I go to the castings and sometimes I see an equal number of black boys and white boys, but there is a long way to go.

How can the fashion industry do more to showcase African talent?

Is the industry doing something? Yes! Is it sufficient? No! I would love to see more things to do to make the journey of African models easier. Male modeling is not recognized as real work and many African models find themselves unable to work in Europe and the United States.

The 22-year-old Pennsylvanian has amassed 260k subscribers to his Youtube channel where Chella Man shares her experiences as a deaf, genderqueer, trans-male, Chinese and Jewish person. He also modeled for Calvin Klein, Christian Cowan and Vogue.

Has the male modeling industry become more inclusive?

The growth in diversity is undeniable. Unfortunately, these choices are sometimes because of performative activism and tokenization rather than a true understanding of equality. I hope those in power are ready to understand the roots of harmful system cycles. Education strengthens empathy and creates a collective step towards collective liberation.

Should we move away from the divisions, collections and campaigns of gender agencies?

Yes. Binary sex harms us all in both direct and indirect ways. Stepping away from it is in our best interest. Rather than describing clothing and fabrics as men’s, I’d like to see the industry shift to inclusive terminology, perhaps describing a specific type of body type and build.

How to make valid spaces less exhausting for people with disabilities?

If you are working with a person with a disability, always ask if there is anything you can do to help them or make the space more comfortable. They may have suggestions; they can not. Sometimes just asking can put people at ease.

Freddie Braun contributed reporting.

