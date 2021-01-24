Connect with us

Hair coloring requires gloves, special attention to detail

Q As I hit my 50s, the gray hair (OK, white) starts to overwhelm the red. Is there a way to dye them enough to look younger but not blatantly fake? And / or is there a change in the color of the clothes I should wear with my hair that is whiter?

A Yes, men’s hair coloring can absolutely produce a natural and believable look. There are many different brands and products available to you. While some complex formulas require the skill level of a professional to restore your original color, others are straightforward 5-minute processes to use on your own. DIY options range from shampoo shades to more complex and durable dyes to comb or brush.

Before you start, keep in mind that hair dyes fall into two main categories:

Semi-permanent hair dyes

Permanent hair dyes

Most men want a subtle, blended look, rather than full saturation. Permanent hair dye provides the most coverage, but it will never fade. The color lasts until your hair grows out, leaving a dividing line that is a clear sign that you have colored your hair. Semi-permanent hair dyes don’t last as long (they start to fade with the first shampoo and eventually wash off). These non-permanent dyes are best for blending gray when you want to minimize gray, but not cover it completely. This is the most believable look. My professional hairstylist tells me that men shouldn’t use permanent color.

Permanent hair colors that last until your hair grows out work in two stages. They use a bleach chemical first to make your hair look lighter. Second, they add other chemical pigments which make your hair look different. Some semi-permanent hair dyes (such as Just For Men Easy Comb-In Color, Clairol’s Loving Care, and L’Oreal Natural Match) do not use this two-step bleaching process. Instead, they use a one-step process that doesn’t lighten your hair; it only adds dye over your existing natural hair color. If you have a mixture of gray hair and dark hair, gray hair will take on the new color but dark hair will not. This is why some brands may say that they only work on gray hair.

Here’s a helpful tip that women have been using for years: color your hair the same day you cut it. That way, what people notice is a “refreshed” look that they can’t quite put their finger on, not a “change”; and no one is the wiser. Color first, then cut, as the dye needs to be applied to dry hair that has not been shampooed or has been styled for a few days.

Popular men’s hair dye products come with varying quality, price, and customer reviews. Some brands are infallible; they stop growing after 10 minutes so that the hair doesn’t get too dark. Some are easier to work with than others because they don’t require any mixing. Plus, coloring isn’t just about hiding silvers and grays; it can also be to introduce new colors and / or go back to your old natural color.

No matter what type you choose, if you plan on dyeing at home, be sure to follow all of the directions on the package. Do a patch test first (which means applying hair dye to a small patch of your hair to see what the result will be). Use gloves when coloring your hair, and make sure to apply petroleum jelly around the hairline to avoid staining the skin. You have to follow each step exactly to get your hair dyed correctly.

The main rule for your first attempt at hair dye: always go lighter rather than darker. Choose a subtle hair dye color, or better yet, consult and take suggestions from a professional hair dye expert who can guide you to the color that’s right for you. Then, if you plan to do it at home, after choosing the appropriate dye, select the right tools; Often the hair dye brush or comb does not come with the package. Take your time; follow each step precisely. Avoid soaking all of your hair in hair dye as it can damage your scalp. Apply the dye evenly with a brush or comb to avoid an unnatural look. After the prescribed waiting time, start rinsing your hair very thoroughly – either in a large sink or a bathtub – so that the splashes of color don’t stain your clothes. Always wear old clothes when dyeing your hair.

To be safe and especially if you are dyeing your hair for the very first time, I strongly suggest that you choose semi-permanent hair color. To be even safer and to avoid any disaster, it’s best to visit a salon and hire the best hairdresser you can afford. A professional will help you know what to expect when you later work on your own.

As to whether or not to change your wardrobe colors, since your natural coloring (your skin tone and eye color) will remain the same, you can stick with the flattering color preferences for life that redheads do. like to wear: especially tan, brown, gold, khaki, olive and other shades of green. Good luck.

