Fashion school moves on to comfortable new digs

Jamileh Kamran and Arkansas Fashion School – the training center founded by the couture designer in 2007 for budding clothing designers – are on the move.

A visit on Dec. 18 to the elegant main space of Kamran’s longtime design studio / boutique turned school on Kavanaugh Boulevard found no boxes stacked yet. Visitors could still sit comfortably, help themselves to the holiday candy offerings, enjoy the tasteful framed wall art, admire in awe the beautiful burgundy outfit with gold trim on the dressmaker’s mannequin, view the framed editorial High Profile of Kamran’s Daughter Featured Wedding.

But they could also browse built-in shelves full of fashion accessories, handbags, necklaces and earrings, and more, which had been discounted at attractive clearance prices. They could look to the back of the showroom and see shelves of rolled fabric still on display, but behind rolls of extra fabric wrapped in plastic, ready for transport.

To get to the school’s Kavanaugh classroom, you had to descend an intimidating staircase. But not more. The Arkansas Fashion School’s new home sits on one level at Midtown Center, 105 N. Rodney Parham Road at the corner of that road and Markham Street. The new location, which faces Markham, is across from Midtown Vintage Market.

“Throughout the year, I have been looking for a better house or a better school, and most of all, to have more classrooms,” Kamran says. “So what [I wanted to] opening up a space without stairs and making it much more comfortable for students [with] a lot more equipment – a lot more updated equipment.

“So covid[-19] came and I had to stop, “adds Kamran. But she finally found a space with the help of her new owners, Ann and Steve Leek of Leek Holdings LLC.” They really went above and beyond to help us. “

One afternoon several weeks later, Kamran guides a visitor through the mess of construction, sawdust, and a small crew of busy workers at the new facility, whose transformation is overseen by contractor Doug Story.

The facility is 3,000 square feet, about 600 more than the old one. It will house three ultramodern classrooms. Kavanaugh’s site only allowed one classroom, so Kamran looks forward to teaching more students in general and in particular having more students in one class at a time.

“For each class, we have a capacity of eight. … In one day, we can have 24. That’s a good improvement. It’s a big, big, huge improvement.” She also hopes to offer a number of additional courses.

The new space will even include a runway for fashion shows.

“It will be a beautiful place outside and inside, and they are working day and night to get us there by the end of January,” says Kamran.

She hopes that everything will be ready by the opening day, scheduled for Friday.

“I had planned to have a big fashion show and our board suggested that now is not the time for that in January, because not everyone is vaccinated” for covid-19, she adds. It will show its graduates a show at their ceremony in August, as is tradition.

Meanwhile, she and her assistant, Amanda Morley, oversaw the move. The students were asked to lend a hand, especially in wrapping all this sartorial fabric.

Kamran, who spent 30 years in Kavanaugh’s space, wonders how she managed to run a school there for 13 years. She admits that the place holds a lot of memories, and leaving it pulls her heart a bit.

“But it’s time for us to move on to a new chapter for our school.”

Arkansas Fashion School offers a 15-course program that teaches students all of the skills needed to begin a career in fashion. Students generally complete within two years. The school is accredited by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education and, in 2019, was recognized by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Education and Training. For more information visit

arkansasfashionschool.edu.

EMERGE!

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is accepting applications to participate in the latter’s Spring 2021 Emerge designer cohort. Emerge is “a designer residency program set up to … further develop talent in the region, as well as to attract visionaries from other regions to collaborate, train and learn from the regional creative community.”

From March to June, the chosen designers will participate in monthly workshop weekends where they will learn from industry experts how to help their business grow. They will also present part of their collection to mentors selected for reviews of individual collections.

Applications for the Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum’s Emerge Designer Cohort are due Feb. 12.

arkansasfashion.org.

SOME QUICK ADVICE …

As we’ve seen in those Zoom reunion crashes that we’ve had, or witnessed in TV shows and commercials, a pandemic is no reason to appear sloppy. Here are some notable fashion and beauty enhancements I’ve been introduced to.

Gold costume jewelry from New York designer Julie Vos … available at the Powder & Smoke gift shop, Pleasant Ridge Mall in Little Rock (Powderandsmoke.com). These Valentine’s Day / “Galentine” gift candidates – earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings, in 24k gold plated over nickel free brass – are elegant, rich and exquisite items, some accented with pearls, faceted semi-precious stones and imported glass. Line prices are between $ 50 and $ 300. I added Vos’s 38 inch chain link necklace with prominent yet lightweight circular links to my wardrobe.

Also at Powder & Smoke; another Love Day gift candidate – Clip-on Fur Cuffs by Dana Stein. Whether it’s eggplant-colored raccoon ($ 135), tan mink ($ 145) or other colors, a pair of fur cuffs is definitely a way to change up / glam up existing upper clothes. And if they match your fur thong sandals …

Actsyl-D Active Conditioning Mist, made by Actsyl-3 hair growth professionals. Smelling exactly like Actsyl-3, which I reviewed in a previous column, it’s a “weight-free no-rinse formula that detangles, smoothes, and provides thermal protection while restoring natural movement, manageability and shine.” . Ultraviolet rays? Environmental pollution? Chemical products? Heat treatments? Physical damage caused by combing or brushing? This stuff is supposed to fix it all. It certainly works as a detangler … so much so that some afro-wearers might worry that their hair is a little too soft and supple. But I love this. Actsyl-D is $ 17.99 on actsyl.com.

The cloakroom is a recurring feature. Send any fashion or beauty

Related press releases (at least 30 days in advance, if it is an urgent event) for:

[email protected]

Jamileh Kamran presents the new space of the Arkansas Fashion School. The school is moving from its old location on Kavanaugh Boulevard, where Kamran for years ran his design studio and retail store. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams)

Home improvement equipment and supplies lie on the floor in the Arkansas Fashion School’s new space. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams)

Julie Vos jewelry is courting at Powder & Smoke. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Helaine R. Williams)