Meet the Manchester fashion designer who dressed Kylie Minogue and Lady Gaga

She became an adopted Mancunian after moving to Manchester from her native Turkey 15 years ago.

After learning English and fulfilling her dream of launching her own fashion label, Zeynep Kartal has dressed some of the world’s biggest stars from her showroom in King Street.

She is dressed as stars like Lady Gaga and Liz Hurley, singers Cheryl, Kylie Minogue and Paloma Faith, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, and television personalities including Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, Emily Atack, Emma Willis, Tess Daly , former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh and the late Love Island welcome Caroline Flack.

A crowd of girls from Coronation Street and Hollyoaks modeled her fashion at events such as the Manchester Fashion Festival as well as on the red carpet of the National Television Awards and British Soap Awards.

Zeynep, 48, who has 17-year-old twin sons Emre and Berke, moved to Manchester after her husband’s job forced the family to move here.

Her flair for fashion emerged as a teenager when she made outfits for herself and her friends.

With the encouragement of her husband, she created her own brand and then presented her designs at London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.



“My husband told me to ‘start your own label’,” she recalls.

“He encouraged me.

“I remember my boys were only seven or eight years old and taking pictures behind the scenes.”

During the pandemic, Zeynep, known for her stunning bespoke dresses, saw a move from haute couture to casual loungewear, so her new couture ready-to-wear collection is expected to launch in February.

“During the pandemic, I wore jeans and T-shirts and started designing for myself – T-shirts, sneakers and jeans,” she said.

She is also launching a collaboration with Rose et Caramel skincare in March.

This will be followed by sustainable collection for fall and winter 2021, inspired by Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdoan, who has shown the way in reversing the effects of environmental pollution with the country’s zero waste movement, which became even more important during the pandemic.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Zeynep and his boys wanted to do something positive to help, so the three of them turned to making face masks.

They made masks for key workers and volunteers at Manchester City Council and Urban Outreach in Bolton, who created food packages for families in need and carried out other life-saving work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Zeynep opened a second base opposite Harrods in Knightsbridge, London, but she is proud to fly the flag for Manchester.

“I really love Manchester, it’s my hometown,” she said.

“Manchester are nice, they have nice people, they are smart and they have a real English flair.”

After being inspired by Princess Diana’s style, Zeynep says the dream person to work with would be Kate Middleton.

“She’s very classy, ​​very real and I really like her,” she says.

