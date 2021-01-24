Dress rehearsal held in Srinagar, elsewhere in Kashmir





Srinagar, January 24 (UNI) Despite snow and cold weather conditions, full dress rehearsals for the Republic Day (DR) celebrations were held in the summer capital, Srinagar, and elsewhere in the valley on Sunday. of Kashmir, amid unprecedented security measures. The main rehearsal took place at SK Cricket Stadium in the city’s Sonawar high security district, where Kashmir’s District Commissioner PK Pole flew the national flag and saluted the parade and attended the cultural program. The contingents of the Central Paramilitary Force, the police, the Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) and the home guard participated in the parade despite the snow and cold. However, the snow was cleared from the parade track. This was followed by a cultural program presented by different groups. A cultural program was also presented by CRPF staff. All roads leading to the venue for the R-Day celebrations have been closed to all traffic since Saturday evening. The main road from the residence to the stadium has been closed to Polo-view since early this morning. Likewise, the road leading to the rehearsal location was closed to Sonawar crossing and vehicles were instructed to take an alternate route. The closure of the residence road affected the weekly Sunday market in the area, as vendors were told not to set up their stalls today. Large numbers of security forces and police were deployed to prevent any attempt to disrupt the celebrations. Reports of dress rehearsal celebrations were also received from other headquarters in the valley, where deputy commissioners raised the national flag and saluted the parade despite the snow and cold. An official said that a full dress rehearsal parade for Republic Day took place at Khushal Sports Stadium Sopore in Baramulla district, north Kashmir. “A full dress rehearsal parade was held at the Awantipora District Police Line in northern Kashmir, Pulwama District,” he said. He said that despite the cold weather conditions, a full dress rehearsal for Republic Day was held at the Kupwara District Police Line (DPL). UNI ABS SY 1505

