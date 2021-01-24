Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier: The whole fashion system is under a new level of tension

Under the aegis of the husband and wife creative team Lucie and Luke Meier (the first is the Canadian founder of the OAMC, the second a Swiss-born designer who previously worked at Dior and Balenciaga), the minimalist super-brand Jil Sander went from strength to underrated strength.

Founded by the German designer of the same name in 1968 and acquired by the Japanese conglomerate Onward Holdings in 2008, Jil Sanders gave the creative reign of the Meiers in 2017, who have since imbued each of the brand’s seasonal collections with their very luxurious but low – key aesthetics.

The Autumn / Winter 2021 pair offer, released today as part of the digital menswear week in Paris, perfectly embodies their vision.

Marrying the kind of comfy clothes were all the ones we craved right now, including heavy cashmere sweaters and spongy knit polo shirts, with the hard-edged suits and overcoats the brand is best known for, it’s a collection that recognizes the mood of the moment, but also one who feels optimistic for a more elegant future.

Designed and manufactured by the pair at the brand’s headquarters in Milan during the many Covid-related restrictions of the past six months (which also heavily impacted fashion production capacity in Italy), GQ spoke exclusively to Meiers, via Zoom, of course, to find out more about the collection.

GQ: Hi Lucie, Luke. How did you find the past year? Did that make the creation process more difficult?

Luke Meier: We have found a good way to work, but the whole mode system is under a new level of tension. Everyone is shorthanded, a lot of suppliers are shut down, a lot of manufacturers are at 30 percent of what they used to be due to distance, cost, and personnel issues. But the good thing is that the studios here in Milan are still humming. People like to be able to go to the studio because they can escape it within the confines of their home. People are happy to do. Were shorthanded, yes, but there’s still a great vibe in the studio, which is a testament to the teams. Things are still at a good level.

How about showing the clothes to buyers and the press, etc.? Must it be tricky?

Luke: It’s good to keep creating and doing things, getting inspired and elevating a bit. Even if you only see it through a screen, it’s enough to put you in a good mood to get you through an extra day of this stuff, you know? That being said, the sight, the sound, the temperature changes, it all has an impact on how you feel. So seeing things digitally isn’t quite the thing. It is not quite that.

Lucie Meier: The reactions to the collection have been very positive and buyers seem to be looking to the future. It’s not like everyone is cutting budgets. This is not the case. There’s a positive attitude towards the future.

Luke: Business is going well, yeah. This is a positive point, absolutely.

Has the pandemic changed or affected the type of clothing and collections you produce?

Luke: The pandemic didn’t change what was producing so much. There is definitely a shift in how we imagine our clients are going to wear things and where they are going to wear things, so there is certainly a bit of subconscious reality in there, but it’s not like we meant, it’s gonna be a collection to sit on your couch. That being said, there is definitely less stuff geared towards evening wear. There is some reality in there, but in your opinion, in terms of the level of quality, it is the same.

Lucie: The collection is perhaps more inspired by daywear and less focused on the evening. We’ve never been so focused on the evening in the first place, really, and the element of comfort has always been important to us. I think the pandemic has caused us to focus and rationalize a bit. Maybe there was too much going on there anyway, so you start to think, does everything deserve its place? Also, since we are selling digitally, it is difficult for buyers to browse the collection if it is huge it gets a bit overwhelming. We have focused the message a bit.

So what’s the vibe of the new collection? What is the inspiration?

Lucie: Basically there is still a utilitarian inspiration to the collection, which is sort of also related to workwear in a way, so a certain sense of reality. We also played with exaggeration and daring in the proportions. Coats are important in their volume, and high boots and widening of the collar are also important. It’s about increasing the elements.

Jewelry seems to play a very important role, it’s almost like armor.

Luke: With jewelry, we liked that feeling of accumulation of very simple shapes, so a necklace is made up of many little rectangles connected to simple rings, and then there are accumulations of pins and necklaces with hammered spheres. by hand. We like the idea of ​​accumulating simple elements.

There are also some softer touches in the collection, in terms of jewelry but also in terms of adornment on the clothes.

Luke: We have a kind of generic necklace that reads Mother and we used photographs by Florence Henri from photographs of women artists who worked at the Bauhaus in the 1920s. We like those family references, the idea of ​​raising women. . We love the idea of ​​cool young guys carrying accomplished or interesting women on their backs. We started this conversation around the idea that we are currently not able to meet people in real life and, therefore, how you start to think about your family and the people you care about. We like to adorn the silhouette with symbols of intimacy. We also like the idea that jewelry is generic.

And despite the fact that you’ve leaned into comfort and softness, there’s still a lot of tailoring. Can you tell us about it?

Luke: With the seam, we wanted to modify the silhouette to make it quite slim. There are a few long and thin coats finished with hardware touches on the zippers etc so it feels utilitarian and industrial. But, on the idea that people hang out more at home, we wanted to make sewing more user-friendly and comfortable. We therefore associated a lot of knitted pieces in the making. Sometimes there is a polo shirt with a soft collar or a turtleneck with a stand-up collar. He relaxes this shirt worn with a sort of jacket feel.

We want the element to be cozy but still elegant. So we got rid of the shirt collars that would make it stuffy. We wanted him to feel more comfortable. There aren’t a lot of shirt collars along the way. That there is a knitting, it is us leaning in the softness. These are not sweatshirts. It’s about looking at the things you usually wear during your day and reinventing them in a more comfortable or relaxed way.

Tell us more about the silhouette. It’s pretty sexy

Lucie: There are two main figures. There are short pants with a sort of motocross feel with zippers in the seam and kneecaps and the pants often tucked into the boot.

Luke: We went for a bit heavy silhouette, things a bit more substantial on the round knits or some of the coats worn with a thin leg and a sturdy boot. The coats are quite tight in some cases. The rusty look [above] shows the silhouette that we were excited about, with the narrow pants, the high boot with a utilitarian feel and then a heavier shape on the large collar top, exaggerated waist. I don’t know if it was about wanting to feel a little more empowered or stronger right now. There’s always something about the idea that maybe we have to go and lie on a psychiatrist’s couch.

What are your favorite pieces from the collection?

Luke: There is no lining for this jacket, its sheer double-sided finish. It’s pretty round actually. The sleeves stay quite three-dimensional on the hanger: they do not fall or collapse. We also use this fabric in another color later in the collection. It is a beautiful fabric. Our approach has always been to elevate simple things as far as we can push them and this fabric, this garment, is an example of that. It’s very satisfying, because it’s one of those special times when you are blown away by a room.

Lucie: There is also a coated cotton coat glued to a cotton veil. The collar is over the top and wide, it has a technical feel, but it’s softer than you probably think.

