Flipkart shares ideas to help consumers update their winter wardrobe

It’s finally time to discuss winter fashion trends. It’s no secret that 2020 has been extremely unusual, where people spent more time in sweatpants and leggings than expected. It’s also the year zoom calls replaced face-to-face meetings, with the emergence of more comfortable new fashion trends. With the seasons changing and people keen to maintain a good winter wardrobe, Flipkart, the fashion capital of India, caters to all consumer needs to fit every occasion.

Flipkart has observed some interesting trends on the platform over the past few months in winter fashion. Blazers under menswear saw a 50% increasein search queries on the platform, compared to the same period last year. When it comes to womenswear, jackets have increased at a rate of 115% making them one of the most popular products in the womenswear category. In addition, with consumers taking precautions more seriously than before, even when staying indoors, there has been a significant increase in demand for sweatshirts and sweaters.over the past few months.

This year, Flipkart also put extra emphasis on ensuring an affordable winter clothing collection, withdifferent brands and sellers guaranteeing offers for every type of consumer. In addition to small fashion brands, popular fashion brands catered for both affordable and high-end needs, offering a range of options, including the latest trends.

“During the current winter season, people depend on e-commerce for many important needs and to meet them we are continuously working with the best brands and sellers. This winter, consumers are looking for comfortable and fashionable clothes to stay warm, with an increasing demand for items like jackets, sweaters and hoodies. We have seen almost 60% growth in winter clothing for men and women, in the last two months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, said Nishit Garg, vice president of Flipkart Fashion. .