Connect with us

Fashion

An impending taxi strike, a 1920s car show and the fashion for the ski slopes circa 1971 [Lancaster That Was] | LancLife

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Excerpts and summaries of stories from the old Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on county past events that are remarkable, newsworthy or just plain weird.

In January 1996, the Lancaster County Library looked to the future.

It was time to announce the budget for the coming year, and for the first time in the library’s history, it presented a budget for a “fully automated” library system.

What did that mean? A variety of things, apparently, including data communications, ezines, Internet access lines, and CD-ROM resources.

Computer hardware and software were also included in the list of high-tech expenses, as were telecommunications.

In the headlines:

Clinton in Congress: Getting the job done on budget

Dole: Clinton “ out of the race ”

Struggling Apple says it’s not for sale

See the January 24, 1996, Intelligencer Journal here.

A nasty ice storm, F & M's new telescope and the first anniversary of prohibition [Lancaster That Was]

Report fashion trends has long been a part of the newspaper’s role in pop culture, and in 1971 the eyes of local fashionistas turned to the ski slopes, where the Sunday News fashion writer deemed ski wear not only practical, but pretty as well. .

From the article:

“Ski cabins can provide skis, ski boots, poles, even special warm mittens. They can get you to the crest of a hill. But, you have to dress the room. …

“An ever-growing selection of ski togs has flourished in local stores. …

“Trousers in virtually waterproof stretch fabric flatter the figure and keep the legs warm. Lightweight, colorful jackets keep enthusiasts warm for a whole day of skiing.

“When jackets are thrown indoors, turtlenecks and sweaters brighten up après-ski rest areas. … Scarves are taboo – they’re dangerous on the slopes.”

In the headlines:

Nixon will campaign for reform proposals

US rushes war supplies to Cambodia

Journalist falls victim to LSD ‘hijacking’

Read the January 24, 1971, Sunday News here.

When teaching King's legacy, the whole story counts

A threat of strike action by taxi drivers loomed over Lancaster in January 1946, before it was canceled at the last minute.

Lancaster Yellow Cab and Baggage Co., the city’s main taxi service, had refused to recognize its employees as members of the Teamsters, Drivers, Storekeepers and Helpers, Local 771.

A strike was called, but minutes before the walkout began, the company officially recognized the union, reinstated three employees who the union said had been wrongly dismissed, and agreed to negotiate contracts for the drivers.

In the headlines:

UN approves atomic bomb control

Senate rejects 55-cent minimum wage

Man murdered for $ 1.90 in gasoline

Check out Jan 24, 1946, Lancaster New Era here.

Lancaster County was buried by a record-breaking blizzard 25 years ago [Lancaster That Was]

Lancaster was getting ready for a motor show in January 1921.

“Autists” from across town and beyond were preparing for the show at Fulton Market House, where car dealers were scheduled to showcase 63 new models for the seventh annual show.

The building’s “cold and dreary interior” was being converted to resemble an elaborate and colorful Japanese garden, which would serve as a striking backdrop for the show.

The show, hosted by the Lancaster Automobile Trade Association, would feature not only dealers and potential buyers, but also plant representatives from various car manufacturers.

In the headlines:

Five nations represented at major world affairs conference in Paris

Wilson would test the Soviet government

Find out Jan 24, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: