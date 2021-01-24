An impending taxi strike, a 1920s car show and the fashion for the ski slopes circa 1971 [Lancaster That Was] | LancLife

Excerpts and summaries of stories from the old Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on county past events that are remarkable, newsworthy or just plain weird.

In January 1996, the Lancaster County Library looked to the future.

It was time to announce the budget for the coming year, and for the first time in the library’s history, it presented a budget for a “fully automated” library system.

What did that mean? A variety of things, apparently, including data communications, ezines, Internet access lines, and CD-ROM resources.

Computer hardware and software were also included in the list of high-tech expenses, as were telecommunications.

In the headlines:

Clinton in Congress: Getting the job done on budget

Dole: Clinton “ out of the race ”

Struggling Apple says it’s not for sale

See the January 24, 1996, Intelligencer Journal here.

Report fashion trends has long been a part of the newspaper’s role in pop culture, and in 1971 the eyes of local fashionistas turned to the ski slopes, where the Sunday News fashion writer deemed ski wear not only practical, but pretty as well. .

From the article:

“Ski cabins can provide skis, ski boots, poles, even special warm mittens. They can get you to the crest of a hill. But, you have to dress the room. …

“An ever-growing selection of ski togs has flourished in local stores. …

“Trousers in virtually waterproof stretch fabric flatter the figure and keep the legs warm. Lightweight, colorful jackets keep enthusiasts warm for a whole day of skiing.

“When jackets are thrown indoors, turtlenecks and sweaters brighten up après-ski rest areas. … Scarves are taboo – they’re dangerous on the slopes.”

In the headlines:

Nixon will campaign for reform proposals

US rushes war supplies to Cambodia

Journalist falls victim to LSD ‘hijacking’

Read the January 24, 1971, Sunday News here.

A threat of strike action by taxi drivers loomed over Lancaster in January 1946, before it was canceled at the last minute.

Lancaster Yellow Cab and Baggage Co., the city’s main taxi service, had refused to recognize its employees as members of the Teamsters, Drivers, Storekeepers and Helpers, Local 771.

A strike was called, but minutes before the walkout began, the company officially recognized the union, reinstated three employees who the union said had been wrongly dismissed, and agreed to negotiate contracts for the drivers.

In the headlines:

UN approves atomic bomb control

Senate rejects 55-cent minimum wage

Man murdered for $ 1.90 in gasoline

Check out Jan 24, 1946, Lancaster New Era here.

Lancaster was getting ready for a motor show in January 1921.

“Autists” from across town and beyond were preparing for the show at Fulton Market House, where car dealers were scheduled to showcase 63 new models for the seventh annual show.

The building’s “cold and dreary interior” was being converted to resemble an elaborate and colorful Japanese garden, which would serve as a striking backdrop for the show.

The show, hosted by the Lancaster Automobile Trade Association, would feature not only dealers and potential buyers, but also plant representatives from various car manufacturers.

In the headlines:

Five nations represented at major world affairs conference in Paris

Wilson would test the Soviet government

Find out Jan 24, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.