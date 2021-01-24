Fashion
Herms is here to hold your hand for A / W ’21
With fashion being so trendy, constants are hard to come by, but there are outliers of consistency. Hermés is one of those brands. It is, as today’s AW / ’21 show shows, perpetually reassuring. For starters, the company’s menswear designer – Véronique Nichinian, once described as the “high priestess of menswear” – has been working for more than 30 years. An astonishing achievement considering how accustomed the industry is now. And then there’s the garment itself, which is still neatly tucked in the middle of the fashion / luxury / heritage Venn diagram.
Lord knows we need as much comfort as we can at the moment and, reassuringly, the new collection is typically reassuring. There’s those dusty Hermés colors (burgundy, sand, celestial) that so coldly convey supreme material quality, and those plush shearlings and thin leathers that give the wearer a texture they didn’t know they needed. The accessories – made this season in warm fall colors and matching plaids – just look dear, as they will mellow and over the years and become part of the family.
Even the location of the film was reassuring. For those of us lucky enough to attend Parisian fairs, the Mobilier National in the south of the city is a must. When the fashion pack is out of town, the building houses the French government’s Furniture Ministry (which they have of course), but for a few seasons its municipal glamor has been requisitioned by Hermès. This time, they made it a school of sorts. As the camera rolled through the group of pleasantly disgusting handsome boys who lingered in the stairwells or chatted by the door, it was as if we were watching a live stream of the last day of the Sixth Form, as if someone had spliced the Story boys and Zoolander.
The clothes are not, however, particularly scholarly. The pants are cut wide and short, and pressed to maintain their angular shape. The jackets are square and finished with outer pockets or short lapels, the collars are skipped, the anoraks are hooded, the knits are oversized, the boots come with thick, slightly wedge soles and zippers abound. It’s mid-century workwear, via rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.
Further help comes from the obvious care and consideration that goes into the design. The bomber jacket, for example, seems to be a fairly simple and hard to go wrong staple that all brands sell. But when you see the Hermès jacket, it is clear that a better jacket is possible. The leather is incredibly soft, the shoulder is structured but not boxy, the collar is just stiff enough to hold up but not bold enough to protrude. His reassuring to think that there are people who still take the time to make things as good as possible.
