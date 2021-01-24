From New York’s fashion scene to social work in the North: Inuvialuit model watches at home





It has been a whirlwind of years for Willow Allen. The 22-year-old Inuvialuit woman, from Inuvik, NWT, launched an unexpected modeling career a few years ago after an agency spotted her on social media. Now, after traveling the world and modeling for heavyweights such as Canada Goose, New Balance, Sony and Prada, she has taken a step back to focus on her studies. Allen goes to school in Saskatchewan, with the goal of following in his mother’s footsteps in a career in social work. She hopes to work in the areas of mental health and addiction, with a focus on Indigenous peoples. “It’s a culture that I really understand and where I think I would do the most meaningful work,” she said. Modeling, however, has been “an amazing experience,” she says and she isn’t giving up completely. She is still represented by Mode Models, the same agency that signed her on a few years ago, and says she will take jobs “here and there”, especially if they’re in Canada. Allen recently spent a few months working in New York “just to make a name for myself” there. (Submitted by Willow Allen) A few years ago she moved to live and work in Singapore, and in recent years she has spent three months in New York “just to make a name for me” there. “I worked with a lot of great people and ended up booking a job for Louboutin which is very important,” she said. She also appeared in a music video for Canadian singer Tyler Shaw’sWhen you are at home filmed in Toronto. “I had never been in a funny video and thought it would be a really cool experience,” she said. “The shoot was just kind of a ‘natural act.’ And Tyler was a really nice guy, so a lot of scenes where we have laughing conversations and stuff, they kinda shoot us, which sounds like real life conversations. “ Things have slowed down a bit because of the pandemic, she says, and that’s why she has decided to focus more on her studies at this time. She has completed two years in her study program and is in her third. She also hopes to return to Inuvik soon, see her family and gain some work experience. “I hope to come back for the summer and work in either social services or mental health and addictions, again, as I have been doing for the past few years,” she said. . Modeling has been “an amazing experience,” Allen says, and she’s not giving up yet. She will always take jobs “here and there”, especially if they are in Canada. (Submitted by Willow Allen)

