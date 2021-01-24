Fashion
British raised furniture changed both Indian lifestyle and dress style: The Tribune India
Jasvinder kaur
PRIOR to the advent of the European powers, the inhabitants of the subcontinent did not use any Western-style raised furniture. The first travelers to India chronicled tales of people sitting on the ground on durries or peedhis. When the Portuguese arrived at the end of the 15th century, they did not find Western-style furniture or carpenters trained to make it.
Many writers have described Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s durbar in which white sheets were spread on the floor. Emily Eden (1838), sister of Lord Auckland, mentions this in her letters to her sister. WG Archer in “Paintings of the Sikhs” writes that Ranjit Singh started using chairs in his durbar much later. Their design was based on early 19th century English chairs with a new type of looped arm.
In 1849, when the Sikh kingdom was annexed, the Punjab came under the rule of the East India Company. British rule continued for almost a hundred years thereafter, heralding the advent of Western culture.
Effect on education, culture
Thomas B. Macaulay (1800-1859) arrived in India in 1834 as an ex officio member of the East India Company. In February 1835 he wrote “Minute on Indian Education” because he was in favor of the introduction of European education. He believed that education would produce a class of Indians who would act as interpreters between the British and the people they ruled. The concept was that these people would remain Indian in blood and color, but would become English in taste, opinion, morals and intellect.
The British government and Christian missionaries have opened schools all over India for the public. Government-approved English teachers have become a standard in palace homes.
At the end of the 19th century, several colleges opened in the Punjab. The University of Punjab began on January 1, 1882, along with an elite college like Aitchinson College (1886) opened in Lahore. Originally called Punjab Chiefs’ College, it was established to educate family members of ruling Punjab chiefs. Among his prominent former pupils was Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.
British efforts paid off and a small part of the educated middle class emerged. Over time, people’s lifestyles have changed and many have adopted British culture.
Modernize palaces, houses
To accommodate the new lifestyle, some of the palaces added European-style wings in the late 19th century and early 20th century, while other rulers built palaces designed by Western architects.
Rosita Forbes, in “The India of the Princes” (1939), called Maharaja Jagatjit Singh’s town of Kapurthala a mini Paris where palaces and public buildings reflected the best aspects of the French Renaissance. She writes: “The sovereign’s palace could well be Versailles, having a castle with gardens like Le Nôtre.
The palaces were transformed and royalty adopted a lifestyle similar to the Western aristocracy. The vast salons of Indian palaces were furnished with English-style armchairs and sofas. Palaces now had large reception halls, banquet halls with electrically lit chandeliers, large dining rooms with large tables and chairs, as rajas regularly hosted European guests. Princes with a Western education as well as educated Indians took to wearing Western clothes, participating in Western games, and eating Western food. Slowly more and more people modernized their homes and started using European style raised furniture. It had an impact on the dress style of people.
New sense of dressing
Interestingly, there could be a correlation between the dress and the furniture. This transformation took place during British times. For Indians, the first step towards Westernization was to wear European clothes with Indian clothes. In many late 19th century paintings and early 20th century photographs, Indian men appear in Western-style coats, vests, overcoats or overcoats – sometimes an assortment of these garments worn by different men on the same photograph. Under the various western coats, you could see pajamas, or even a shirt and tie worn with pajamas.
The dress changing process is explained by St Nihal Singh in his 1916 book, “The King’s Indian Allies: The Rajas and Their India”. He writes: “The process of changing the dress is interesting – almost always the European style coat and vest are adopted before the Western style pants are put on. These are not worn until the floor is abandoned as a seat in favor of chairs. The reason for this, no doubt, is that the Indian dress or pajamas allow the wearer to sit on the floor more comfortably than European clothes.
Entry of household linen
After furniture entered Punjabi houses, the need for linens also arose. Items similar to those used in European homes have become the norm. Forbes J. Watson (1866) in “The Textile Manufactures and Costumes of the People of India” mentions Western-style items such as napkins, placemats and pocket squares which were previously used only by Europeans. TN Mukharji (1888) writes in “Art Manufactures of India” about the embroidered fireplace covers, table covers, chair covers, teacovers and cushions used by Europeans.
As the availability of linens was limited, Punjabi women began to make their own linens, embroidering them with European patterns. New embroidery designs have emerged, heavily influenced by European styles. These became popular, and both urban and rural women began to embroider linen. Slowly, items like mezposh (tablecloth), tea pads, tray covers, napkins, angeethiposh (fireplace covers) and back sofa covers entered Punjabi homes.
At the end of British rule, many Punjabi houses had Western furniture. The way of life of the people has irrevocably changed and has become similar to the western lifestyles. Army clubs and messes now serve colonial-style meals: soup, roast chicken, baked vegetables in white sauce, chops, stew or steak, pudding, etc. European style furniture changed the lives of Indians forever.
Evolution of embroidery styles
- The popular embroideries of the Punjab at the beginning of the 20th century were dasooti and bharvin.
- The name dasooti comes from the fabric on which the embroidery was made. Cotton canvases of different thicknesses were woven in the Punjab in the second half of the 19th century. If it was woven with a thread used for warp and weft, it was called eksuti; if it was woven with two threads together, it became dosooti or dasooti, and likewise, tinsuti (three threads) and chausuti (four threads).
- Dasooti embroidery was actually cross stitch embroidery with geometric patterns or stylized flowers on white fabric known by the same name.
- Bharvin, as the name suggests, was a type of embroidery in which the prominent stitch was the fill stitch, although other stitches were also used. The material most used for this was white lattha, a coarse cotton cloth commonly used in the Punjab.
- As these two styles of embroidery were taught in schools from grade VI onwards, their use became widespread. Western designs like roses, flower baskets, tulips, hollyhock, etc., were popular.
- Another factor responsible for the spread of European embroidery styles was the availability of magazines, pattern books, and iron-on transfer pattern sheets from abroad, available in local stores. These were accompanied by instructions guaranteeing the similarity between the embroidery of Punjabi and European women.
- European embroidery transfer pattern sheets were invented in 1875. They were commercially available in Europe at the end of the 19th century. These drawings featured line drawings made with ink on thin, low-melting paper. Using a hot iron, the design was transferred to the fabric. Briggs and Dighton transfers were popular and were used by women in the Punjab.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]