British raised furniture changed both Indian lifestyle and dress style: The Tribune India

Jasvinder kaur

PRIOR to the advent of the European powers, the inhabitants of the subcontinent did not use any Western-style raised furniture. The first travelers to India chronicled tales of people sitting on the ground on durries or peedhis. When the Portuguese arrived at the end of the 15th century, they did not find Western-style furniture or carpenters trained to make it.

Many writers have described Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s durbar in which white sheets were spread on the floor. Emily Eden (1838), sister of Lord Auckland, mentions this in her letters to her sister. WG Archer in “Paintings of the Sikhs” writes that Ranjit Singh started using chairs in his durbar much later. Their design was based on early 19th century English chairs with a new type of looped arm.

In 1849, when the Sikh kingdom was annexed, the Punjab came under the rule of the East India Company. British rule continued for almost a hundred years thereafter, heralding the advent of Western culture.

Effect on education, culture

Thomas B. Macaulay (1800-1859) arrived in India in 1834 as an ex officio member of the East India Company. In February 1835 he wrote “Minute on Indian Education” because he was in favor of the introduction of European education. He believed that education would produce a class of Indians who would act as interpreters between the British and the people they ruled. The concept was that these people would remain Indian in blood and color, but would become English in taste, opinion, morals and intellect.

The British government and Christian missionaries have opened schools all over India for the public. Government-approved English teachers have become a standard in palace homes.

At the end of the 19th century, several colleges opened in the Punjab. The University of Punjab began on January 1, 1882, along with an elite college like Aitchinson College (1886) opened in Lahore. Originally called Punjab Chiefs’ College, it was established to educate family members of ruling Punjab chiefs. Among his prominent former pupils was Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

British efforts paid off and a small part of the educated middle class emerged. Over time, people’s lifestyles have changed and many have adopted British culture.

Modernize palaces, houses

To accommodate the new lifestyle, some of the palaces added European-style wings in the late 19th century and early 20th century, while other rulers built palaces designed by Western architects.

Rosita Forbes, in “The India of the Princes” (1939), called Maharaja Jagatjit Singh’s town of Kapurthala a mini Paris where palaces and public buildings reflected the best aspects of the French Renaissance. She writes: “The sovereign’s palace could well be Versailles, having a castle with gardens like Le Nôtre.

The palaces were transformed and royalty adopted a lifestyle similar to the Western aristocracy. The vast salons of Indian palaces were furnished with English-style armchairs and sofas. Palaces now had large reception halls, banquet halls with electrically lit chandeliers, large dining rooms with large tables and chairs, as rajas regularly hosted European guests. Princes with a Western education as well as educated Indians took to wearing Western clothes, participating in Western games, and eating Western food. Slowly more and more people modernized their homes and started using European style raised furniture. It had an impact on the dress style of people.

New sense of dressing

Interestingly, there could be a correlation between the dress and the furniture. This transformation took place during British times. For Indians, the first step towards Westernization was to wear European clothes with Indian clothes. In many late 19th century paintings and early 20th century photographs, Indian men appear in Western-style coats, vests, overcoats or overcoats – sometimes an assortment of these garments worn by different men on the same photograph. Under the various western coats, you could see pajamas, or even a shirt and tie worn with pajamas.

The dress changing process is explained by St Nihal Singh in his 1916 book, “The King’s Indian Allies: The Rajas and Their India”. He writes: “The process of changing the dress is interesting – almost always the European style coat and vest are adopted before the Western style pants are put on. These are not worn until the floor is abandoned as a seat in favor of chairs. The reason for this, no doubt, is that the Indian dress or pajamas allow the wearer to sit on the floor more comfortably than European clothes.

Entry of household linen

After furniture entered Punjabi houses, the need for linens also arose. Items similar to those used in European homes have become the norm. Forbes J. Watson (1866) in “The Textile Manufactures and Costumes of the People of India” mentions Western-style items such as napkins, placemats and pocket squares which were previously used only by Europeans. TN Mukharji (1888) writes in “Art Manufactures of India” about the embroidered fireplace covers, table covers, chair covers, teacovers and cushions used by Europeans.

As the availability of linens was limited, Punjabi women began to make their own linens, embroidering them with European patterns. New embroidery designs have emerged, heavily influenced by European styles. These became popular, and both urban and rural women began to embroider linen. Slowly, items like mezposh (tablecloth), tea pads, tray covers, napkins, angeethiposh (fireplace covers) and back sofa covers entered Punjabi homes.

At the end of British rule, many Punjabi houses had Western furniture. The way of life of the people has irrevocably changed and has become similar to the western lifestyles. Army clubs and messes now serve colonial-style meals: soup, roast chicken, baked vegetables in white sauce, chops, stew or steak, pudding, etc. European style furniture changed the lives of Indians forever.

Evolution of embroidery styles