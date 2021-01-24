Enough Fashion Sense to Get Rid of ’80s Leather Pants | Lifestyles

Is it just me or has anyone else noticed how little men’s suits have become in recent years? Whenever I watch the news (as infrequently as possible) I notice these tiny combinations, especially on weather forecasters.

They all appear to be wearing jackets that are tight in the shoulders, tight in the biceps, and short in the sleeves, which makes it look like the wearer put on their graduation suit by mistake, but decided not to change. because his mom said he looked okay.

At first I thought to myself that I was just watching channels that did not pay their staff enough to buy proper costumes. Then I saw several other celebrities sporting the same outfit that was too tight and too short, and I realized that they were dressing that way on purpose.

I’m guessing designers go for the two-size-too-small look because they save a lot of fabric when all those unused gardens add up. What I don’t understand is how a man willingly wears a costume that looks like one of the offspring of Pee-wee Hermans.

Fashion is a fun thing. It’s always interesting to look back a decade and think, have we worn THAT? when, while you are wearing it, you are strongly impressed with yourself for being fashionable. The 80s and 90s are prime examples of such delusional thinking. Watch a TV show like Miami Vice or Magnum, PI if you don’t believe me. The pastel outfits Don Johnson sported made him look more like a Good Humor man than a hardened vice-cop, and those charming shorts that Tom Selleck ran in were utterly embarrassing.

Leather was also popular in the ’80s, another trend that’s hard to understand, but it was big, even affecting my husband, Mark, who was never a slave to any fashion. For some reason, Mark figured out he needed leather pants. I’m not sure if this was the influence of the new VHI chain at the time or if all the leather pants on display in the window of the Chess King clothing store in our local mall caught his eye. However, the bug got into his ear, leather pants were what Mark wanted for this birthday.

We found the perfect pair for something like $ 80, which was a lot of money for pants, even leather, back then, but Mark had his heart on them. On his birthday we decided to go out for dinner and I suggested he wear his latest acquisition. Mark agreed and disappeared into the bedroom to put them on.

When he didn’t reappear in 10 minutes, I went to investigate. I found him wearing the leather pants, a polo shirt and a worried expression.

What’s wrong? I asked.

This pant. I don’t know if I like them.

Why not?

They seem tight.

Get up and let me see. Mark stood up and he was right; they were tight. As in David Lee Roth tight.

They didn’t look that tight in the store, I said.

They didn’t feel that tight in the store. I cannot wear them in public. Can we take them back?

No, we can’t. We had them hemmed, remember?

Well, I don’t wear them. Mark took off the leather pants and replaced them with comfortably worn and decently loose Levi’s. It’s better. Now I can breathe.

These leather pants have come with us on several occasions as neither of us could bring themselves to donate them, and we didn’t know anyone we could give them to, who would actually wear them and not make fun of us.

Finally, after about 20 years, I suggested that we try selling them on eBay. Much to our surprise, these 1980s leather pants sparked a bidding war that earned us a lot more than our initial investment of $ 80. They finally landed in California where the lucky buyer wrote Hot Pants! on his review thus ending Marks’ unique foray into haute couture.

I have to think that life is a lot easier when you wear the same thing season after season, ignoring what goes and what is happening and instead focusing on what works and what doesn’t. That said, I’ll be very happy when the tight suit look is over and the meteorologists return to wearing suits that actually fit so I can stop staring uncomfortably bare their wrists and hear their forecast.

Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at [email protected]