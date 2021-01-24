Stefon Diggs applies the same ideals to his 2 passions: fashion and football

Stefon Diggs is one of the most charismatic characters in the NFL. While the Buffalo Bills still play their unlikely Cinderella season, her star has only risen with her new team. Diggs’ play on the wide receiver has already turned attention to his management. But his mark off the field is just as memorable. He recently spoke about the connection between football and fashion in an interview with GQ.

Stefon Diggs’ journey on the pitch

Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs heads for the field | Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

RELATED: Justin Jefferson vs. Stefon Diggs: Who Won the Deal?

Diggs did not receive a silver spoon when came to football. Although he made a decent name for himself in Maryland, his prospects in the pros were bleak at best. However, when the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, all he had to do was prove himself. Diggs rode a roller coaster in his early years, but his potential star power didn’t show until the 2018 season. There he showed the Vikings they had a young star on their hands.

However, after the Vikings refused to pay Diggs the kind of money demanded by a player of his caliber, they shipped him to Buffalo. He was 26 and still on the cusp of becoming famous, if not already. He responded with the best season of his career, rushing for 1,535 yards and helping Josh Allen and his company have their best season in years. As Diggs grapples with his rising star, his biggest inspiration may come from an anonymous person in the fashion world.

Diggs like fashion icon

RELATED: He’s the Most Stylish Player in the NBA According to GQ

While Diggs already has the personality to be someone special in NFL circles, he’s got his eyes on something else, too. The sports world has collided with the fashion world in more ways than one in recent years. While many focus on LeBron James, James Harden and other NBA superstars who frequently showcase new looks, Diggs is trying to bring that to the NFL world.

He spoke at length about his love of fashion, highlighting his inspirations in a 2018 interview with Coveteur when he was still a member of the Minnesota Vikings. From there, Diggs only became more influential when his star became a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Bridging the gap

If you ask Diggs, carving out a niche in fashion and rushing for NFL records come from one place. GQon what motivates him at both ends of fame. He thought about the advice he had on fashion. When the interviewer asked what that advice was, Diggs looked introspectively before responding:

“I think it was probably just, ‘Be you.’ People see through people who are not themselves, trying to be someone else. There is nothing wrong with being inspired because trendy people will always be inspired by other trendy people. But always be yourself. Give it your own little twist. Find a way to deal with it. I love to be myself. If someone said, “I wouldn’t have worn those pants with that”, well, you aren’t wearing them! This is how I felt comfortable. This is what I want to do. This is what makes me happy.

Skipper then asked if these tips helped him become a football player as well. To this, the aspiring superstar wasted no time responding.

“100%! It allows me to play football because I don’t try to be like anyone other than myself, ”said Thomas. “I feel like I’m pushing myself enough. So when it comes to me and myself and just putting on my clothes, I’m going to be 100% myself. I don’t care what anyone has to say.

Diggs may have his fans and his detractors, but in an NFL hungry for new personalities, few have a shining star than him. On the pitch, he’s one of the fastest and most memorable people on the pitch. Other than that, he has a style that makes him unique and memorable by a completely different set of standards. This advice could be the key to understanding Diggs.

While football and fashion are not mutually exclusive, the combination helped transform Diggs into a promising young man, fearing for his future, and turned him into one of the league’s greatest characters. Now, as the Bills continue their unlikely season, his legend can only grow from here in terms of football and his pre-game fits.