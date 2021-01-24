UFC 257 announcer Bruce Buffer tagged ‘fashion icon’ as fans rave about incredible lilac floral suit jacket





UFC announcer Bruce Buffer has been hailed as a “ fashion icon ” after wearing a stunning lilac jacket for his latest showcase masterclass. The 63-year-old was in charge of organizing UFC 257 and stole the show in the prelims with his eye-catching floral number. 2 ‘Fashion icon’ Bruce Buffer in his flowery outfit for UFC 257 Fans awaiting Conor Mcgregor’s main event against Dustin Poirier have chosen the Veteran Voice of the Octagon as their headliner. NerdyScienceGrl wrote: “I’m excited about the McGregor vs Poirier fight tonight, but more excited to see Bruce buffers costumes. “ Kristijanku added: “When did not @brucebuffer looked sharp, the dude is a fashion icon. “ Buffer is famous for their outfits – and there’s even a Twitter account called Bruce Buffer Purple Jacket. And that naturally joined in the fun as the man himself did the honors on Fight Island. He wrote: “The Prince of the Purple Jacket lights up the city of luxury in lawless lilac. A solid trim and bow tie leaving you craving a silky left hip and a deafening roar.” And the UFC chiefs were no slouch, adding, “A historic night requires a historic adjustment. Bruce Buffer looks as flawless as ever.” Buffer teased fans in his dressing room before the event began with a preview of his ‘It’s time’ tagline – and revealed he got in the mood by listening to AC / DC’s Thunderstruck before to hit the octagon. 2 Live Blog GO, GO, CON Final reaction after Poirier arrests McGregor in shock at Fight Island On the picture THE PAIN OF THE LOVER McGregor hugged by pregnant Dee Devlin who is almost in tears after UFC 257 Dusty McGregor was shocked by Poirier in the second round to ruin his long-awaited comeback DUSTIN DOWN McGregor says ‘I don’t know where I am at the minute’ after ‘heartbreaking’ loss OLD PEAR CONOR McGregor leaves UFC 257 on crutches, unable to walk after Poirier loss Revealed AT LEAST MONEY McGregor wins 40,000 SECOND for brutal Dustin Poirier knockout The American icon is the half-brother of sports ad legend Michael Buffer. The pair are business partners with an estimated combined personal net worth of 312 million –Michael 305mand Bruce 7m. But surprisingly, they didn’t meet until the late 1980s after Bruce saw his most famous brother on TV and asked his father if they were related. Stunning UFC 257 Octagon girls Camis Oliveira and Red Dela Cruz sizzle in bikini ahead of McGregor vs Poirier







