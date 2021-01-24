Republic Day dress rehearsal held at MA Stadium, in other parts of Jammu div

JAMMU, JANUARY 24: (KNS) The full dress rehearsal for the 2021 Republic Day celebration was held here today at MA Jammu Stadium amid strict security measures.

Likewise, events also took place in other parts of the division, including at the district headquarters.

The contingents of students from the Army, CRPF, JKP, NCC and students participated in March.

On this occasion, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, greeted the parade and inspected the parade.

Schoolchildren and artists from the J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages ​​presented a colorful cultural program. Another attraction was the stunning waterfalls of Dare Devils of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The cultural elements represented a composite social fabric, patriotic traditions, folk dances and music of Jammu Kashmir.

The function was also attended by Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Director of School Education, as well as senior police officers, schoolchildren and officials / agents from various departments.

In Kathua: The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day took place at the Kathua Sports Stadium.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Atul Gupta raised the national flag and greeted the parade made up of contingents from CRPF, District Police, Police Training School, NCC Girls and Boys. The school children presented a sparkling cultural program featuring folk dances and music.

SSP, Shailendra Mishra, ASP, Ramnish Gupta, CEOs, district officers and principals of public and private schools and a large number of students attended the full dress rehearsal.

In Samba: A full dress rehearsal was held at the Arazi Sports Stadium, Samba, for the Republic Day celebrations, 2021.

The additional deputy commissioner, Suram Chand Sharma, hoisted the tricolor and greeted the March Past, in the presence of the SSP, Rajesh Sharma.

The contingent from last March was led by DySp (Operations) Govind Rattan of the JKP, comprising contingents from ITBP, the army, NCC cadets and school children.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Jitender Mishra attended the event; Chief Planning Officer Sukhleen Kour, District Information Officer, Ajay Sharma, District Social Welfare Officer, Deep Kumar, as well as other district officers, students, police personnel and members of the civil society.

A cultural program, featuring folk dances, patriotic and folk songs in Hindi, Punjabi and Dogri was presented by students from Government Degree College, Samba, JNV Samba School, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Samba and Government High School samba and other government and private. institutions. .

In Udhampur: Marking the final preparation for the celebration of Republic Day 2021, a full dress rehearsal was conducted at Government PG College Boys Udhampur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Syed Khan raised the national flag at 9.55 a.m. and greeted an impressive parade comprising 12 contingents from the CRPF, SKPA, household guards, district police, NCC and of the police tape.

No less than 8 cultural troupes from different educational institutions also participated in the full dress rehearsal and presented a scintillating program featuring folk dances and music, patriotic songs.

Other present included Additional SP, Rajinder Katoch; Assistant Revenue Commissioner, Viqar Giri; District Information Officer, Er Sajad Bashir Somberia; Director of Education, PD Sharma; Responsible for district youth and sports services, Swarn Singh and other district heads from various departments.

In kishtwar: A full dress rehearsal, as part of the 2021 Republic Day celebration, was held here at the DC Office Complex. Additional District Development Commissioner Mohammad Hanief Malik deployed the tricolor and greeted the parade made up of contingents from the CRPF, Police, CISF, JKAP, NCC, Forest Protection Force and Homeguards .

The additional SP, Mushim Ahmed Choudhry, Deputy Commissioner (R) Dr Amir Hussain, Deputy Commissioner of Labor, Anoop Kumar, District Youth and Sports Services Officer Kharati Lal, as well as other officers and District officials were present on occasion.

At Doda: Just 2 days before Republic Day – 2021, a dress rehearsal was held here at the Doda Sports Stadium, witnessing mock drills, parade and flag hoisting.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Surat Singh raised the national flag and greeted the parade made up of contingent contingents from the JKP, 5th BN of IRP, CRPF, FPF, SSB and schoolchildren.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishori Lal Sharma, Additional SP, Master Popsy, District Information Officer, Mohammad Ashraf Wani, Dy SP DAR / Parade Commander Shoket Ahmed; District Youth and Sports Department Manager, Jaffar Haider Sheikh; in addition to other officers / officials were also present.

During this time, the full dress rehearsal was also held in Bhaderwah. Tehsildar, Zeeshan Tahir unfurled the tricolor and greeted the parade presented by the contingents of CRPF, JKAP, IRP 5th BN, Senior and Junior Division of the NCC and the public and private school platoons. Cultural programs were also presented on the occasion.

At Reasi: A full dress rehearsal for the celebration of the 72nd Republic Day was held here at the Zorawar Singh Stadium. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajinder Kumar Sharma raised the national flag and greeted the parade made up of police contingents from J&K, CRPF, IRP, JKHome Guard, NCC Boys Higher Secondary School, Girls Higher Secondary School and NCC Degree College Reasi. The program began with the national anthem presented by the students of Reasi’s Upper Secondary School for Girls.

A cultural program was also presented by the students of Girls HSS Reasi and a solo patriotic song was presented by another student from the school.

District Youth Sports Officer Subash Chander Sharma; District Social Protection Officer, Gulshan Kumar Sharma; Tehsildar Reasi, Munshi Ram; Account Manager, Liaqat Khan; DSEO, Darshan Sharma; Director of Education, Mushtaq Ahmed; Head of District Legal Service, Pushkar Sharma; Div. Pollution Control Officer, HR Galoch; XIn JKPCC; The main technical college and other district officers were also present at the event.

At Rajouri: The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day took place successfully on Sunday in Rajouri.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sher Singh greeted an impressive parade made up of contingents from the police, CRPF, Forest Protection Force, NCC and students from various educational institutions in addition to the police tape.

All COVID19 protocols were followed while performing different function-related activities to avoid the risk of infection.

The students also presented a scintillating cultural program on the theme of patriotism, cultural traditions and social ills. A physical display was greatly appreciated by the public present on the occasion.

Rajouri District Magistrate Rajesh K Shavan and Senior Police Commissioner Chandan Kohli who were also present on the occasion monitored all activities carried out during the day.

At Ramban: Dress rehearsal for the celebration of the 72nd Republic Day was held at the Chandrog District Police Line, Ramban, where the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harbans Lal raised the national flag and took the salute to parade comprising, police contingents, CRPF, IRP including the military band.

A cultural program was also presented on the occasion.

Among others in attendance, ACR, Dhirendra Sharma, CEO of Dy. SP, XEN, heads of various institutions and other staff.

At Poonch: The dress rehearsal as part of the Republic Day celebration was held at the Poonch Sports Stadium.

Additional District Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rashid Chowdhary greeted an impressive parade of contingents from Police, CRPF, JKP, JKAP, JKPQRT Commando, Home Guard, NCC cadets from Poonch College, in addition to the police fanfare.

All COVID19 protocols were followed while performing different function-related activities to avoid the risk of infection.

The parade was led by DySp, Sachin Gupta, with 2nd Commanding Officer, Deputy Inspector Abdul Majeed Shaheen. (KNS)