Veronicas team up with fashion label Gold Coast to launch their own cutting edge clothing line

The Veronicas team up with Gold Coast fashion label Jagger and Stone to launch their own cutting edge clothing line
They have never been afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion.
And now Brisbane pop duo The Veronicas will soon be launching their own 90s-inspired fashion line with Gold Coast designers Jagger and Stone.
Twins Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, 36, announced their forward-thinking collaboration on Thursday, which will be part of a limited-edition collection later this year.
Inspired: Brisbane pop duo The Veronicas (pictured) have teamed up with Gold Coast fashion label Jagger and Stone to launch their own avant-garde clothing line
“ We’ve been wearing Jagger and Stone at our festivals for a year, ” Jessica said in a statement after attending an event with label co-founders Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott.
“We’re excited to create a collaboration lineup with them, inspired by our music and our favorite ’90s era of fashion, grunge and film.
It is not known what the Veronicas collection will involve and at what price.
“ We’ve been wearing Jagger and Stone at our shows for a year, ” Jessica, 36, said in a statement Thursday. Photographed in 2019
Jessica and Lisa are set to appear in the next season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia and have since filmed various challenges in Sydney.
The revamped show is hosted by British billionaire Lord Alan Sugar. 73, who replaces former CEO Mark Bouris.
They are also expected to release their first album in six years in the coming months.
Stylish: Lisa, left, and Jessica Origliasso, right, 36, announced their collaboration on Thursday, after attending an event with label co-founders Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott
Martha Kalifatidis of Married At First Sight, Shaynna Blaze of The Block, actor Rob Shehadie and fashion designer Camilla Franks will also join the cast.
Radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, professional surfer Alex Hayes and Olympic gymnast Olivia Vivian complete the line-up.
Celebrity Apprentice to air on Channel Nine and 9Now in 2021
Line-up: A host of famous faces are featured on the show, which is hosted this season by British billionaire Lord Alan Sugar
