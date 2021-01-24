Davina McCall’s thigh-slit satin wedding gown wows fans





January 24, 2021 – 12:06 GMT



Nichola murphy Davina McCall looked stunning on The Masked Singer wearing a thigh-slit satin dress from Retrofete that could be a wedding dress.

Davina mccall looked gorgeous on Saturday night as she appeared on The masked singer wearing a seductive satin dress. MORE: Davina McCall & Boyfriend Michael Douglas Are Couple Goals In Rare Video The TV star, 53, went for a strappy white design by Retrofête which has been embellished with crystals for an extra touch of sparkle. With a scoop neckline and a thigh slit, the “Marlene” dress is described as a glamorous wedding dress on Net-A-Porter. He says the dress “will strike the perfect balance between elegance and glamor on your big day” while “the dramatic side slit will keep your shoes to the point as you head out to the dance floor at your reception.” However, Davina suggested that she felt more like a “princess” than a bride in the pretty outfit., put together by stylist Angie Smith. She finished off her look with her dark hair styled in a plaited braid, courtesy of her partner and hairstylist Michael Douglas. Loading the player … WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Davina McCall dye their hair together “Tonight on the @maskedsingeruk at @itv 7pm my dress is from @retrofete special thanks to everyone who makes me wanna look like this @abigailrosewhite c / o @angiesmithstyle make up by @cherylphelpsgardiner and hair by @mdlondon . Thank you everyone for making me feel like a princess for the night, ”she captioned a series of Instagram photos. READ: Davina McCall surprises The Masked Singer viewers in a very familiar dress Fans were quick to compliment her outfit, writing, “You look amazing” and: “Beautiful as always my xxx darling.” The masked singer star opted for a dress embellished with white satin A disciple with keen eyes, meanwhile, noticed a hilarious detail in the dress with bared legs. “You look gorgeous in this dress but do you still have legging cutouts on your leg?” We’ve all been there. Last week, the fitness fan once again showed off her crisp wardrobe by posing in another white dress – and fans realized that was very familiar. Satin-trimmed dress, £ 765, Retrofête @ Net-A-Porter BUY NOW Davina modeled a cute Halston white backless mini dress, with strappy sleeves and pom poms, which she accidentally shared on Instagram the week before. However, the photos were quickly removed and replaced with new snaps showing her in a black long-sleeved minidress and matching heels. PHOTOS: Davina McCall’s gorgeous Kent home is the dream escape – see inside The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HI! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







