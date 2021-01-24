Urvashi Rautela drops jaws in her blue look worth Rs 52 Lakh as she shoots for Versace

Actor Urvashi Rautela may not be active on the film front, but she entertains her fans with various social media posts. The actor recently posted a clip to Instagram showing off her gorgeous blue dress which rested right on her curves and looked absolutely striking. Also Read – Urvashi Rautela Looks Exquisite In Red Sequin Dress By Michael Cinco Worth 32 Lakh

Wearing an ornate navy blue dress from Amato Couture, Urvashi photographed Versace at a hotel. The former beauty queen looked resplendent in the gown accompanied by stunning stonework. The dress itself cost Rs 7 lakh while the jewelry she wore was priced at Rs 45 lakh. Also Read – Urvashi Rautela’s Sharara costs more than Rs 2 Lakh, she looks like a Patakha wearing a Punjabi Paranda – See photos

Josh Yugen, CEO of Luxury magazine, who was behind the entire shoot, spoke about how fabulous Urvashi was during the shoot. He is said to have said: “We are honored in Xpedition magazine to work with the most beautiful Indian actress and young Bollywood superstar, Urvashi Rautela. We believe she has a royal heart, which is why we loved seeing her wearing a gorgeous Amato Couture dress. The dress is adorned with precious stones and is worth 7.00000 INR. Urvashi also wears exclusive Versace jewelry valued at INR 45,000,000, making the whole look worth INR 52,000,000. We couldn’t have thought of anyone other than Urvashi doing justice to the royalty of the dress. Also read – Urvashi Rautela poses in the desert with a Lakh Rs 25 dress; Check Out His Burning Photos Here

On the labor front, Urvashi is busy with a new series called Inspector Avinash in which Randeep Hooda makes a leading appearance. The actor also signed the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. She’s making a movie called Black Rose which is a bilingual thriller in Hindi and Telugu.

What do you think of Urvashi’s blue look?