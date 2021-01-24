“ Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a huge inspiration in my life ”: Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps

From a young engineering student fresh out of school to becoming a huge media sensation, the journey of YouTube star Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps has been inspiring to say the least! He rose to fame for creating positive content that originally consisted of documenting his fitness journey on his YouTube channel in 2015. Now his videos are not only about fitness but also venturing into various topics like entrepreneurship, menswear, grooming and, more importantly, sensitive topics like mental health.

Today, Ranveer has three YouTube channels – BeerBiceps, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ranveer show clips. The Ranveer Show, which is currently not. 1 on Spotify, is India’s first full-length podcast with the aim of delving deeply into the minds of successful and innovative individuals. Ranveer has collaborated with international icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, actors Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurana, Ritesh Agarwal from Oyo Rooms and many more.

In an exclusive interview with The newspaper of the free press, Ranveer Allahbadia spoke about her greatest inspiration, her sanity, the importance of taking risks and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Tell us something about your BeerBiceps username. Where did the idea come from?

Initially the concept was to only run a fitness channel where we promote the idea of ​​Healthy Fitness, not becoming obsessed with fitness, but enjoying your fitness journey and having fun at the same time. That’s why BeerBiceps was planned and overtime was just the name that remained because it was catchy.