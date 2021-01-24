Spencer Phipps wants you to ‘save the F-king Whales already’ – WWD

Spencer Phipps wants you to “save the F-king Whales” already.

Frustrated by the fashion industry’s slow efforts to become more sustainable, he teamed up with Oceanic Global, a non-governmental organization dedicated to preserving the oceans, on its fall collection for men – including Recycled Fair Isle cashmere sweaters that spelled her blunt. message.

Despite statements of good intention during last year’s lockdowns, Phipps sees little real change happening.

“I was totally excited for this stuff, and then it looks like we’ve just been on the same show, but with videos now,” he said. “I don’t really think companies are doing the same. They can change structure from time to time, but the system itself seems pretty static. “

To bring his message home, Phipps traveled to Iceland over Christmas to shoot “Endurance,” a tongue-in-cheek trailer for what he billed as a “gripping green thriller”. After being quarantined for five days in a Reykjavik hotel, he captured footage of Europe’s largest glacier, returning with surreal images of ice caves.

If the heart of the collection was in the right place, it did not live up to its spectacular billing. Inspired by polar explorers, it features functional underlays layered with retro ski gear and a handful of tailored jackets and coats. Solid basics like tracksuits, leggings, rugby shirts and turtlenecks were the bulk of the offering.

Phipps said that after a restructuring phase, the label hopes to launch its women’s line next season after several delays. “You are frustrated, but you don’t give up hope,” he said. “It’s just this idea of ​​endurance. You just have to go through and reach that finish line.