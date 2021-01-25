How to Dress Like an Adult with Shane Watson: A ‘Sparka’: The Fashion Cure For The Winter Blues

Here is a question. What’s the one item in your wardrobe right now that could take your mood from sad to smile? What is the sartorial remedy for lockdown blues that you will wear every day until the sun comes up?

It’s not what you would surely think I would never have guessed it would be until I ran into it at Iris just before the stores closed again in December.

The only thing I was definitely not looking to buy was a navy blue parka. (I love a parka, but now that we all have one, if not this one, a puff or a quilt coat, they make you indistinguishable from all the other women in your 40s, and who wants that?)

Yet that’s exactly what I ended up buying. A navy blue parka, from the Belgian brand Bellerose (285, irisfashion.co.uk or directly on the Bellerose.be site), which is now officially my favorite item of clothing, for reasons that I will come back to shortly.

Shane Watson shares his tips for embracing this year’s new coat trend. Pictured: Bellerose ‘Sparka’ by Shane d’Iris Fashion

In the first place, this coat is all that is great about a parka (waterproof, warm, wiped down), but it doesn’t look like a parka. It’s oversized, with a lush, creamy teddy bear fur lining and a glamorous oversized hood, and it has a hint of something nautical about it; a whiff of sou’wester or one of those wild Dryrobe swim coats. But don’t let that put you off. Somehow, it manages to look sleek and a little sexy.

The brand is Belgian, but it looks like it was made for a cool Danish woman walking around Copenhagen. What it doesn’t look like is the dash of the Sainsbury on a bad hair day, that’s how my old parka started to feel: put it on and, whatever I was wearing, I instantly aged five years.

Put on this Sparka (it’s a sexy or chic parka, take your pick) and I feel Scandinavian chic. Add some sunglasses and I feel like a movie star on vacation.

Also note, the chic of this one was appreciated by all those who saw me in it, men and women.

Left: Helena Christensen rocks the look in New York. Right: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks chic

Granted, I’ve probably only seen four people since I bought it, but I still can’t remember the last time someone commented on how beautiful my coat looked. Who comments on your everyday coat?

Part of the secret to his success lies in what he doesn’t have. It doesn’t have one of those matte faux fur hood trims, which have definitely had their day. Or an orange quilted lining (too Oasis for us now). Or a waist with a drawstring, which may well be the detail that makes the difference between a mom and modern look. It’s a detoxified parka if you want it.

SMARTER PARKAS: THE NEW RULES Make your oversized, mid-thigh parka. Avoid drawstrings and cinched waists. Say no to hood trims and orange liners. Switch on faux fur, try a cream teddy bear liner instead.

During this time, it is exceptionally warm and light and is chewy. Even if the weather is dark, you don’t have to think about extra layers and you don’t look too padded.

I now see that there is no point in trying to improve on a parka when it is so perfect for our needs. I have no interest in a duvet, just too much sleeping. Instead, the answer is to upgrade.

So here it is: the coat that saved January. That said, not all of you will fall in love with this particular coat. You might, for example, want something a little more fitted and a lot more hairy, in which case The Kooples has a classic black parka with an extravagantly branded faux fur lining on sale (272.50, thekooples.com).

Gant’s mastic-colored Arctic parka (207, gant.co.uk) is also on sale, at a whopping 40% off. Granted, this is a classic, unreconstructed parka with a removable faux fur hood, but what makes it a bit more chic is its color. An off-white parka is very Scandi Noir. The only place you won’t stand out is in the snow.

If you want to be simpler, Everlane offers a recycled down military parka (146, everlane.com) in foam or midnight blue. The other place to look is Zara, who makes a good oversized parka with a faux sheepskin lining and military details (59.99 on sale, zara.com), although it would be hard to call it smart. , and the whole point this time is to maximize the glamor.

Maybe you really don’t want a parka at all, and no one can blame you. But don’t be in too much of a hurry, that’s all I’m saying.