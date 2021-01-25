Chez Dries Van Noten, Familiarity and the future | BoF Professional, Fashion Show Review, Opinion

The video commissioned by Dries Van Noten for the virtual launch of his new men’s collection featured his models posing atop a staircase in what looked like a temple. Behind them, the birds passed through a brilliant blue sky that darkened considerably as, within ten minutes, the clouds rolled up and night fell. It was all memorably monumental. You certainly couldn’t tell that it was filmed on the ground floor which leads to the basement of the old warehouse where DVN is headquartered in Antwerp. Ah, the ingenuity of fashion!

Dries is no stranger to such a notion. Belgium has been particularly affected by the virus and has therefore been criticized with restrictions. The Van Notens spring collection was created in quarantine, with everyone working from home. Without access to the studio to experiment with form or fittings, he stumbled upon the fabrics to create an impact. The result was an explosion of color and exuberant prints. For the Winter Collection, the studio was able to use a window between the locks to restore at least some semblance of normalcy, to try new things on real living humans. It’s not a different program from the previous collection, Van Noten insisted. Everyone is wondering what will be important in life, what will be important or not in fashion, what we will want to buy when it’s over.

His response was what he called a new take on the familiar. He based the new collection on men’s fashion staples. We wanted something traditional without being too old school. For those who were enchanted by the exuberance of the springs, winter was definitely cooler. I would have said sober, but Dries found it boring. He preferred the calm, the lightness, the way a thick shirt fabric was used for an overcoat, for example. It would generally be too lightweight, but here there was a layer of padding. The lightness was not compromised but there was still a feeling of soft construction. The same idea of ​​subtle padding has been used throughout the collection, from a double layered t-shirt and squeezable shoes and sandals to a padded bucket hat. Van Noten wanted everything to be tactile. Smart, because touch is something people crave after a year of being told they can’t. But difficult to transmit by video.

Still, it was pretty clear that old familiars like a camel coat or classic striped shirt had had a sultry new life. The first became a side-cut poncho, the second was stretched out in a shirt dress. The pants were fitted high in sizes of soft paper bags. They puddled on the ground, or they were childishly chopped off. Their matching jackets fell over the shoulders. The sleeves have been reused as scarves. There was an overall silky feel like pajamas, something Van Noten said he always liked. He has also said in the past that he enjoys delving into his own archives and here I have seen distinct echoes of his spring 2015 collection for men, one which was inspired by dancers like Rudolf Nureyev. He accepted. In this collection, I focused on the skin, but here, using ultra-light fabrics, luxurious drape and suppleness, the effect was quite similar. The outfits of the shorts and leggings were particularly evocative of a sort of rehearsal ethic. Van Noten added that he still designs for ballet. Dancing is always on my mind. Movement is part of my life and part of my aesthetic.

With all of the padding, it was easy to see the clothes as a subtle cocoon, shelter from the storm promised by those dark clouds in the background of the video. Van Noten whitens at this idea. It’s not negative, he says categorically. It was not stormy, it was a beautiful night. When we spoke a few months ago, he described this collection as the first he would have designed where there was no chance it would be presented to an audience on a catwalk. He felt that this would change his approach. Now he insisted that there had been no change. We wanted to make clothes like we had a fashion show. This is a post-covid collection. I want to move on, bring up the next thing.