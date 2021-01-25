6 style tips to borrow from Men’s Fashion Week

As the rest of the world obsessed with celebrity and fashion-packed President Joe Biden’s inauguration, we had an eye on Paris rocking the well-suited delights of Fall / Winter 2021 Men’s Fashion Week. Of course, the debates were largely facilitated by live digital, but that did not prevent the likes of Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior from presenting truly remarkable collections, with garments that will delight the entire spectrum of the spectrum. genres.

From tantalizing outerwear for Raf Simons’ menswear debut for Prada to ambitious minimalism at Jil Sander, we bring together six highlight moments from the new menswear season, including smart style tips to apply to your own wardrobe. Like boys Indeed.

At Prada, a welcome burst of raspberry

The first collection of menswear designed in collaboration by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada debuted to many fans and rightly so. After the thrilling live show, the two designers appeared for a virtual question-and-answer session (as they did after the women’s fashion show in September), explaining the collection centered around a single fashion item. , the one that, according to them, best summarized our current cultural moment: the knitted bodysuit. Graphic print iterations appeared under sleek, tailored suits, or were tucked away under chunky oversized sweaters and fluffy sheepskin coats. But the real highlight was a trio of juicy patent leather bomber jackets: a grape, a lime, a raspberry. At a time when we could all do with a little bit of glee, few clothes fit the bill better than a hot pink outerwear so good you could eat it.

At JW Anderson, get your 5’s and 2’s

Jonathan Anderson was never particularly interested in respecting gender rules, so it’s no surprise that the JW Anderson Fall / Winter 21 collection for men could easily have been a unisex offering. This was underlined by the appearance of Pawl Actress Sophie Okonedo, who appeared throughout the Juergen Teller lens lookbook in classic menswear, but the most prominent looks were the soft sportswear adorned with fruit and vegetable designs. ‘Back to Nature’ was a theme throughout the collection, perhaps unsurprisingly at a cultural time when (especially in Anderson’s hometown of London) enjoying life’s little pleasures is suddenly an act of survival. . Oversized sweaters with painted peaches, butternut squash print baggy jeans call Lockdown 2.0’s slightly surreal uniform.

At Louis Vuitton, silhouettes on which you could cut your hand

It was a particularly high Virgil Abloh collection this season that was both conceptual and naturally wearable, filled with novelty safe items to sell like monogrammed coffee mugs and airplane-shaped tote bags. Abloh was particularly moved by the Black Lives Matter protests in June, and the collection, dubbed “ Ebonics, ” made a continuous nod to its own Ghanaian heritage by reinventing classic Louis Vuitton forms with materials. traditional while celebrating the dark by collaborating with filmmaker Josh Johnson and poets Saul Williams and Kai Isiah Jamal. An unusual look to imitate? Perfectly proportioned ’80s style short shirts with loose fitted pants. Just add some retro-style sneakers (and tuck an LV newspaper under your arm).

At Dior, military precision

Kim Jones is perhaps the busiest man in fashion, creating his latest menswear collection for Dior in the midst of setting up his first couture show as Creative Director of Women’s Fashion at Fendi. Neither collection has been overlooked, with menswear showing another triumph in Jones’s continuing litany of “hits” for Dior. Jones collaborated with Scottish painter Peter Doig on the collection, whose bold brushstrokes and juicy color palette appeared on knitted sweaters, felt bowler hats and oversized scarves. But it was the opening look of a black military-style suit with a striking embroidered overcoat and ornate beret that stole the show. Jones was inspired by the ceremonial uniforms worn by artists inducted into the Académie des Beux-Arts and the precision cut and stiff collars made for a welcome reprieve after 12 months in loungewear.

At Fendi, tonal overlay gets a makeover

Silvia Venturini’s latest menswear offering Fendi perhaps carries more than any other menswear collection this sea straight to what we expect in clothing right now. Comfort was kept in mind, thanks to the sleazy pajamas, silk quilted pants and a set of soft, cream cashmere overalls, but transition pieces to get back to ‘real life’ were also put on. featured: padded wrapped coats, satin suits, elegant lug-soled oxfords. An unexpected collaboration with Noel Fielding, the British artist and comedian, was a highlight, with Fielding’s iconic avant-garde doodles printed on cocoon coats and shrunken knit vests. The style thing we’re stealing? From tone-on-tone layers, beige sunglasses and caramel silk shirts, to brown patent leather loafers and gold jewelry ties. This is the easiest way to make ‘dressed up’ feel polite.

At Jil Sander, don’t forget the finishing touches

The married couple and Jil Sander’s creative co-directors Lucie and Luke Meier continue to grow stronger, continuing to refine their brand of ambitious minimalism season after season. For Fall / Winter 21 menswear, the full extent of their craftsmanship was on display, as angular suits were accented with clever zip details, chunky cashmere knits fastened with metal buttons, and oversized coats with belted detailing. kimono style leather strap belt bags. . An unexpected detail? The addition of layered necklaces, ranging from dainty chain necklaces with the word ‘MOTHER’ on them to longer pendants in silver and gold. It’s a reminder, like we need it, that the key to really great styling is in the finish.