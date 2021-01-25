Lisa Rinna impresses in an extremely fitted cutout white dress that shows off her amazingly toned physique





January 24, 2021 – 22:07 GMT



Jessica finn Age defying Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bodycon white bodycon dress that accentuated her toned figure

Lisa rinna Still manages to impress, but when she shared a photo of herself in a bodycon white dress with slits and cutouts, celebrities and fans alike were amazed at how amazing she looked. The actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The star took to Instagram to show off the jaw-dropping figure that accentuated her toned physique. The white dress by Sergio Hudson, who designed the inaugural looks of Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris, fits Lisa perfectly. SEE: Lisa Rinna rocks a bikini in flirty beach pic with hubby Harry Hamlin Loading the player … WATCH: Lisa Rinna drives fans crazy with dance video Celebrities of Kelly ripa to another housewife Dorit Kemsley loved Lisa in the awesome outfit. The 57-year-old icon basks in the post-inauguration glow on her social media. MORE: Check Out Lisa Rinna’s $ 4 Million Los Angeles Home RELATED: Salma Hayek Wows Fans With Intimate Bikini Photo Lisa Rinna shared this awesome photo of herself in a Sergio Hudson dress On Friday, she shared a picture of herself in a colorful bikini, swept up by longtime husband Harry Hamlin – but it was a special guest in the background who made the photo stand out . Lisa joined in on Bernie Sanders’ current filter and had the photo of the politician in a mask and mittens superimposed over her shoulder. Despite the addition of Bernie, the reality TV star and her husband looked every inch at the beloved couple for the photo. Lisa has been married to Harry since 1997 and they have two daughters, Delilah and Amelia. During the first COVID-19 lockdown, they brought their daughters home and Lisa explained what a typical day looked like for her. “It’s pretty much the same every day,” she said Marie Claire. MORE: Lisa Rinna Almost Suffers From Silk Nightgown Wardrobe Accident As She Celebrates Grand Opening The icon is golden in the post-inauguration glow “I wake up with a prayer and try to start the day positively by meditating. I do an 8am exercise class called Isaac Boots Torch Workout, it’s live on Instagram and it’s 45 minutes of joy. Lisa continued: “It keeps my mind clear, as well as my body and my shape. Then I do a little bit of work, emails, Zoom calls, interviews like that. Then I go for a walk or hike, come back to work in the garden as we try to grow one. “ Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







