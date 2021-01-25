Pigalle Paris Mens Fall 2021





Stphane Ashpool has concocted an energetic film and clothes that reflect his flashy, richly textured take on street style, with a touch of romance. A model sporting a long trench coat in orange crackled leather gave her a dramatic whirlwind. Another wore a light pink suede bomber, adorned with shiny gold patches. Ashpool upped the classic military outfit with rows of bright orange ribbons and contrasted with satin materials. Learn more about WWD The film’s presentation gathered a small crowd, providing a measured dose of the in-person energy Ashpool seeks with his shows, which in the pre-COVID-19 era were packed in the hundreds. Emphasizing the breadth of her styles, the suites were abrupt onscreen. Ashpool opened with an intimate jazz club scene, dominated by relaxed, colorful couture for saxophones and pianists, while audiences donned coats with stripes of pastel faux fur. A garage dance scene ensued, and here the young crowd wore hoodies, lots of army green and orange. Some took rides on shiny bikes in collaboration with Dutch e-bike specialist Van Moof, and a nod to the freedom Ashpool found cycling the streets during pandemic lockdowns. A dance performance topped it off. I didn’t think much about jazz, the street, dance, it’s always been part of Pigalle, so that’s what I brought together, he says, recalling his process of creation. Ashpool grew up in the neighborhood where her mother was a dancer at the Moulin Rouge. It is truly a neighborhood that we represent its beyond fashion. I’m more interested in creating characters that come from Pigalle than trying to do a classic fashion show. Launch gallery: Pigalle Paris Men Fall 2021 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

