Kourtney Kardashian stuns in black latex dress after sparking dating rumors with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shared a very busty pic in a skintightlatex dress, after fueling romance rumors with Blink-182’s Travis Barker on Saturday afternoon.

As the 41-year-old reality TV star wonders if her friendship with the 45-year-old drummer has turned romantic, her potential flame confirmed they were spending time together in Palm Springs via an Instagram snap on Saturday from her pad.

To distract from Marker’s Instagram story, which featured photos of her mom Kris Jenner’s stunning swimming pool, the mom-of-three posted a sexy image of herself.

In her latest post, Kourtney showed off her unkempt glow as she gazed into the distance with her dark tresses elegantly slicked to the side.

She captioned the photo with a pair of alluring emoji eyes, glancing slightly to the left, but chose not to directly address her relationship status.

Less than 24 hours earlier, she had been seen modeling a bra and a matching velvet thong on her sister Kim Kardashian’s company Instagram account, SKIMS, by the pool.

The snap showed her smiling softly with a pair of shades of orange and her wet hair slicked back as she lounged in the backyard of Jenner’s $ 12 million vacation home.

Barker, who is a longtime friend, also posted a photo of the momager’s large infinity pool with stunning mountain views.

This week, a number of his 109 million Instagram followers noticed a number of flirty exchanges between them on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the founder of Poosh caught the musician’s attention by exposing a storm in her dressing room in just a bra and spandex shorts with the caption: “ Sweet dreams. ”

In response, he commented on a red rose emoji as a source said.The sun the friends have “become close”.

“ Kourtney and Travis are very close and they have unreal chemistry, ” an insider said on the exit.

Flirty: On Wednesday, the founder of Poosh caught the musician’s attention by posing a storm in her walk-in closet in just a bra and spandex shorts with the caption: ‘sweet dreams’

Swet: Plus, he called her ‘so cool’ on Instagram after she posted about rockers’ favorite movie, True Romance

The friend added: ‘They talk almost every day and everyone around them is in desperate need of getting together. ”

Plus, he called her ‘so cool’ on Instagram after posting about her favorite movie, True Romance.

To fuel fan theories, Kourtney bought her teenage daughter, Alabama, a rare $ 795 Prada bag, which is the ‘same bag’ she ‘bought from Khloe’ [Kardashian] for Christmas.’

“ It was a very interesting gift for Traviss’s 15-year-old daughter, ” the insider said.

Barker also shares a 17-year-old son with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, with whom he separated in 2008.

Meanwhile, Kourtney co-parents her three children Mason, 11, Penelope, eight and six with ex Scott Disick.

Family first: Barker also shares a 17-year-old son with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he separated in 2008