High school student starts fashion business during COVID-19 pandemic





The week Republicans back Biden’s coronavirus response at surprisingly high rate, poll finds President Biden is enjoying a honeymoon period, a new ABC News / Ipsos poll released on Sunday suggests. Within days of taking office, Biden received high marks for his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his management of the presidential transition. More than half of those polled also think he has a chance to unify the country, although only 22% have “great” confidence in him he will be able to pull off this feat. Republicans do not seem satisfied, according to the poll. with some of the executive orders Biden has issued so far, including his rescinding of a travel ban in several Muslim-majority countries and the end of the declaration of national emergency at the southern border, but GOP voters are, relatively speaking, somewhat favorable to its response to the coronavirus. The poll shows 40% of Republicans approve of Biden’s leadership against the pandemic. For context, former President Donald Trump’s highest approval rating (in regards to his response to COVID-19) among Democrats in the same poll was 30%, and this dates back to mid- March 2020.> More than two – thirds of Americans who approve of Pres. Biden’s leadership on the coronavirus includes 40% of Republicans – a particularly high level of support across the aisle a year after the start of the pandemic. https://t.co/Foyzv1E8Ji >> Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 24, 2021 The friendly numbers may give Biden some leeway, ABC News notes, but the bliss of tenure usually doesn’t last forever. The survey was conducted by the KnowledgePanel of Ipsos Public Affairs from January 22 to 23, 2021 on a random national sample of 504 adults. The margin of error is 5 percentage points. Read more on ABC News. More Stories from theweek.com 5 Biden’s Scathing COVID-19 Cartoons Push Trump’s Pressure on DOJ to Bring States to Lawsuit for Supreme Court Election Reportedly ‘ America’s COVID response stupidly low

