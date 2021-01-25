Hudson County Apparel Designers and Collections We Love

Shopping locally and supporting artists, designers and businesses in the community is now more important than ever. Hudson County is brimming with so much talent, it’s easy to support each other and buy some great, unique finds. This is why the Hoboken girl The team has compiled a list of local clothing designers to get your fashion fix. From local artisan tie-dye collections, to salvaged vintage pieces, and one-of-a-kind bespoke dresses and costumes, there is a local designer for all your clothing needs. Read on for a compiled list of local clothing designers and collections to check out now.

{Photo credit: @adhddriven}

The ADHD Driven collection is made by Melissa, originally from Jersey City, and consists of unique ready-to-wear, reworked vintage clothing, lingerie and accessories such as leather and denim bags and masks. Each item is handmade, with no textile waste, and is durable and useful. Its aim is to raise awareness in the fashion community about consumer waste and to recycle sustainably sourced materials as much as possible. Melissa also offers tailoring and tailoring services such as personalized lingerie and laser cutting services. She is in the process of completing an airflow that will serve as a showroom for the finished pieces and will be available for private tours by appointment. Customers can also buy on it website, or see some of her current designs on her Instagram.

{Photo credit: @adriennbraun}

Adrienn Braun is the owner and designer of the Adrienn Braun Bridal boutique located at the Monroe Art Center. Adrienne designs and creates bespoke wedding and evening dresses and works with clients to create the dress of their dreams. Adrienn also offers tailoring and catering services. Make an appointment with her website, or discover her past creations on her Instagram.

{Photo credit: @itsaliandjoe}

Ali + Joe is a high quality clothing capsule of tops, tank tops, hoodies and sweatshirts with fun graphics that are stenciled and cut by local artist, Eliza Sutnick. Eliza, the creator of Ali + Joe, was born in the UK and now resides in Bergen County with her husband and children. Check out her unique handmade creations on her website and Instagram, @itsaliandjoe. Locals can also purchase some of Brooke and Bel’s Elizas coins in Hoboken.

{Photo credit: @artmeetschaos}

Donwan Harrell, the designer behind Art Meets Chaos, is a denim craftsman who believes in quality over quantity. Art Meets Chaos sells one-of-a-kind luxury and custom denim. Every detail is treated with care and each pair is finished with the exposed button fly. Many styles are hand distressed or hand painted for a unique look that cannot be imitated. Follow them on Instagram and activate push notifications so you don’t miss new product launches @artmeetschaos.

Be The Difference Clothing was established in Jersey City in 2014 by Joy W. Joy, which sells unisex t-shirts, hoodies and more. Most if not all of the designs or sayings are created to inspire and encourage the wearer and those who see the designs. Some creations are inspired by Joys’ personal experiences and others by situations she sees or hears.

{Photo credit: @bykiy_}

By Kiy was created in 2011 by Nickwon Arvinger. By Kiy offers three lifestyle clothing brands including Club Foreign, Originals and Rockhard Vintage. Customers can purchase the collection online at www.bykiyonline.com.

{Photo credit: @decarlosbespoke}

DeCarlos Morse is a Jersey City-based menswear designer and tailor. His studio is located at 150 Bay Street, Unit 919, in downtown Jersey City. DeCarlos offers a one-of-a-kind experience and tailor-made clothing made the old way. Book a workshop online to talk about style on a bourbon skinny while browsing the Prêt-à-porter collection.

{Photo credit: @dyehard_clothes}

Sophie Anthony is a resident born in Hoboken and a new entrepreneur. She turned her midlife hobby into a full-time gig after her unique designs of tie-dye clothing became popular in town. Now you can find some of her collections at local boutiques such as Brooke and Bel in Hoboken. The Sophies product line includes sets of loungewear for adults and children, socks, t-shirts, hats and more. Discover more of her creations on her Instagram.

{Photo credit: @sakoyah}

Sakoyah Simmons of Female King has built her business not just as a brand, but as a lifestyle. She strives to encourage young women to become their own bosses, not to be afraid and to pursue their dreams. Sakoyah is currently working on opening her own Female King flagship store, but in the meantime, customers can support her by purchasing products online. here where she sells her inaugural t-shirts, hats and accessories.

Holly Lucyk of Hollydae Inc.

Holly Lucyk is a local designer and modification specialist and owner of Hollydae Inc., located at 1200 Washington Street in Hoboken. Holly designs everything from wedding dresses and men’s suits to children’s clothing and suits. She now also manufactures and sells unique handmade masks with filter inserts for men, women and children in the area.

{Photo credit: @hudsonandasher}

Hudson and Asher offer fun and comfy clothing for babies, kids and adults that celebrates the Hoboken and Jersey City neighborhoods. The store sells a variety of merchandise online in its Etsy store, as well as through pop-ups at local locations such as the Washington General Store in Hoboken.

{Photo credit: @shopjoilouise}

Joi Louise is a plus size fashion designer, stylist and influencer based in Linden, New Jersey. She has her own online fashion store, @shopjoilouise specially designed with curvy women in mind. I think real fashion doesn’t have a size. Her latest collection will launch this fall, and customers can subscribe to her mailing list on her website.

{Photo credit: @lastplacewinnersco}

LastPlaceWinners was founded by Jersey City native Kip S. Smith and resident. The main goal was to rewrite the narrative of inner city youth through powerful messages that transcend cultures. We observed that the clothes made people feel empowered and allowed them to express themselves freely. The LastPlaceWinners team couldn’t be happier with the culture around the brand, new things arrive often so check them out on www.lastplacewinners.com or stop by the store located at 225 A Monticello Avenue in Jersey City.

{Photo credit: @mzmargo_}

Margarita {Margo} Gonzalez has opened her boutique within Sayallures Boutique in Jersey City. Margo designs and sells recycled loungewear and streetwear with an emphasis on celebrating strength and love, with designs for the Black Lives Matter movement, and more. Each piece created by Margo is one of a kind and designed, made or reused by hand. Its collection includes unisex clothing for adults, as well as clothing and accessories for children.

{Photo credit: Myrtle + Flossie}

Myrtle + Flossie was created to function as a ‘post-baby’ concierge center, helping new mothers and veterans throughout the journey. It is a brand created for mothers, by a mother. Founder, Nia Reid-Allen, was inspired to create a fashion, wellness and lifestyle brand that addresses all of the emotional, mental and physical changes that occur in the ‘4th trimester’ that is often overlooked. . Myrtle + Flossie clothing is ethically and sustainably made, consisting of easy clothing, plant-based skin and hair products, and also hosts workshops and classes on relevant topics.

{Photo credit: @nicoletteshapewear}

Nicolette Shapewear is a brand based in West New York. Nicolette offers bras, leggings, butt enhancers, waist cinchers and even {and super cute} denim! All Nicolette Shapewears clothing is also made in Colombia. Learn more about Nicolette on Instagram, @nicoletteshapewear, or buy online at www.nicoletteshapewear.com.

{Photo credit: @ obcec.d}

Cecily Salinas d’Obcec.d {pronounced obsessed} sells unique vintage and second-hand clothing, revived and salvaged, based in Hoboken. Each piece is hand picked and given a second life using techniques such as acid wash, reverse dye, tie-dye, distress, hand embellishment and more. Check-out obcecd.com to browse the current collection.