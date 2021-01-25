In Paris, fashion is ready to reinvent itself | BoF Professional, Opinion

Fashion is alive and dynamic. Sales may still be struggling, especially in Europe, but the regenerative powers of fashion were on display during Paris Menswear Week which closed on Sunday. Despite being digital, it has been an energizing season, especially because the designers weren’t stuck in the mud of pandemic thinking, pandemic dressing. Rather, they aimed for the status quo and went on to boom. Aside from a few decadent and melancholy outings, Paris cleverly ditched the dress-for-the-house mentality. No pajamas, no dress as outerwear. The offers, on the contrary, were on fashion with a capital F, bold and without excuse.

To say we’ll all be on the couch in six months would be a massive defeat and honestly a pretty bad and lazy idea, Jonathan Anderson said earlier this week, reflecting on the fashion-as-fun message with the primitives, Flintstones – of furs. colorful and gigantic triangular pants from his new JW Anderson collection. On Saturday, he unveiled his latest for Loewe, a tribute to writer, artist and collage maestro Joe Brainard, with a succulent monograph sent to guests instead of the track, a boost show in a book.

Brainard belonged to a subcultural group. Maybe now is the time to start a new subculture, Anderson thought to himself. The notion has struck a nerve. These days, we yearn for other ways of thinking, living, behaving and not just dressing. They say digital culture, with its propensity to propel everything from the underground to the mainstream in a nanosecond, is opposed to the very idea of ​​subculture, but Andersons takes is different. I think there is a lot of room for this in the algorithm sockets. Or maybe the new subcultures are just more verbal. Allows you to start a conversation. From bondage pipes with punk leanings and shaggy hippie furs to raver wallabies and huge pants, there were plenty of iconic subcultural tropes in his Loewe collection, glued in deranged and captivating ways, transfigured by the treatment of Brainard surface. Considering how common it is to involve an artist in a dialogue at Dior, for example, it sometimes seems like Kim Jones ticks boxes with art megastars that make fashion connoisseurs feel cultured and smart. , it was interesting to see Anderson embrace the artist’s mindset, not just the artwork, producing pieces that were all about the collage. A triple jumper, a collage of jumpers, might not be the most practical element, but it worked.

Anderson was not alone in his subcultural thinking. Another Brit, Paul Smith, came up with a collage of mod sharpness, new wave angularity and great British couture. It was like a Greatest Hits with a touch of irony, making it one of the clearest, most concise and attractive collections of designers in years.

Born to be a terrorist was featured on some of the jackets from the digital show Yohji Yamamotos. There was a heavy dose of punk abrasion in the procedure, which came in the obligatory solid and spacious black shapes. The older he gets, the more Yohji-san refuses to be the elder sage in favor of the provocateur forever. This season he has felt less poetic than usual, but wonderfully perfect in spirit, proving himself a master of reinvention in the extreme economy of his own aesthetic language.

Rick Owens is another energetic master of black, both as a color and as a state of mind. This collection of seasons was positively dramatic, even biblical. But the monks of Owens, wearing hooded Kiss heels, The name of the rose coats, are of a totally different breed. And, this week was another explosion of fury and glamor, with a dirty aftertaste. Season after season, it’s captivating how much Owens stays true to his vision while constantly evolving. He’s a real couturier, and it shows, but also an accomplished showman.

Hoods and trains in the Middle Ages, a time mistakenly seen as dark, but actually no different from the times we live in, were all the rage this season. Clothes like armor, right? There was a sense of armor, with dazzling silver jewelry at Jil Sander, where Luke and Lucie Meier gave their flawless monastic tailoring a new, slightly rebellious twist and scored. The type of urban functionalism proposed by Matthew Williams at Alyx felt stuck halfway between Star Trek and The iron Throne, with an invigorating touch of color to give it a fresh look. Capes, belted at the waist with cords (Saint François style) and elongated jackets blend together wonderfully at Boramy Viguier, a designer to watch closely for his blend of mysticism and pragmatism. Meanwhile, the GmbH’s bespoke armor was of a whole different kind: gloriously sultry and sculptural body conscious. Presented with a majestic yet very straightforward video show, this was Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isiks most accomplished collection to date.

Hed Mayner’s solemn cloaks and volumes, wedged between protection and declaration, beautifully captured the psychological dichotomy of this moment. There was a new sense of sharpness in the production of Israeli designers that seemed relevant. While others saw fashion as a pleasure and an escape for Phipps, an escape mindset came with the master of environmental responsibility in color and printing, Dries Van Noten went into the opposite direction. He focused on masculine staples, which he reworked in terms of volume and shape, delivering a series of highly desirable pieces that are both familiar and unfamiliar. Véronique Nichanian, at Herms, brought a welcome graphic touch to a recipe that has always been nonchalance for a cheerful and fresh outing. Botter was also cheerful: a saturation of bright colors for crisp customization with a lot of functions.

At Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh finally went his own way and he felt both convincing and avant-garde. Stylist Ibrahim Kamara was a wise addition to the recipe. Working on notions of male stereotypes, insiders versus outsider-ism, and race, all wrapped up in the best fashion film of all season, Abloh and his team have created a kaleidoscope of shapes, patterns and styles. ‘iconographies that were eye-catching to see and engaging to decipher. Diors Kim Jones injected a high, slightly campy dose of military parade clothing into the proceedings, mixed it with prints and jacquards designed after Peter Doing’s work and it felt alive.

In the end, the spirit of the season was positively chaotic: a sort of big bang. And nowhere was it more chaotic than at Y / Project: a primordial soup of twisting and whirling shapes; clothes that can be worn in many ways. That kind of creative sparkle is what makes fashion so energizing, reinvented at your fingertips. If Paris is an indicator, we are set for a multiplicity of masculine looks and so much the better for that.