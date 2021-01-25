Fashion
In Paris, fashion is ready to reinvent itself | BoF Professional, Opinion
Fashion is alive and dynamic. Sales may still be struggling, especially in Europe, but the regenerative powers of fashion were on display during Paris Menswear Week which closed on Sunday. Despite being digital, it has been an energizing season, especially because the designers weren’t stuck in the mud of pandemic thinking, pandemic dressing. Rather, they aimed for the status quo and went on to boom. Aside from a few decadent and melancholy outings, Paris cleverly ditched the dress-for-the-house mentality. No pajamas, no dress as outerwear. The offers, on the contrary, were on fashion with a capital F, bold and without excuse.
To say we’ll all be on the couch in six months would be a massive defeat and honestly a pretty bad and lazy idea, Jonathan Anderson said earlier this week, reflecting on the fashion-as-fun message with the primitives, Flintstones – of furs. colorful and gigantic triangular pants from his new JW Anderson collection. On Saturday, he unveiled his latest for Loewe, a tribute to writer, artist and collage maestro Joe Brainard, with a succulent monograph sent to guests instead of the track, a boost show in a book.
Brainard belonged to a subcultural group. Maybe now is the time to start a new subculture, Anderson thought to himself. The notion has struck a nerve. These days, we yearn for other ways of thinking, living, behaving and not just dressing. They say digital culture, with its propensity to propel everything from the underground to the mainstream in a nanosecond, is opposed to the very idea of subculture, but Andersons takes is different. I think there is a lot of room for this in the algorithm sockets. Or maybe the new subcultures are just more verbal. Allows you to start a conversation. From bondage pipes with punk leanings and shaggy hippie furs to raver wallabies and huge pants, there were plenty of iconic subcultural tropes in his Loewe collection, glued in deranged and captivating ways, transfigured by the treatment of Brainard surface. Considering how common it is to involve an artist in a dialogue at Dior, for example, it sometimes seems like Kim Jones ticks boxes with art megastars that make fashion connoisseurs feel cultured and smart. , it was interesting to see Anderson embrace the artist’s mindset, not just the artwork, producing pieces that were all about the collage. A triple jumper, a collage of jumpers, might not be the most practical element, but it worked.
Anderson was not alone in his subcultural thinking. Another Brit, Paul Smith, came up with a collage of mod sharpness, new wave angularity and great British couture. It was like a Greatest Hits with a touch of irony, making it one of the clearest, most concise and attractive collections of designers in years.
Born to be a terrorist was featured on some of the jackets from the digital show Yohji Yamamotos. There was a heavy dose of punk abrasion in the procedure, which came in the obligatory solid and spacious black shapes. The older he gets, the more Yohji-san refuses to be the elder sage in favor of the provocateur forever. This season he has felt less poetic than usual, but wonderfully perfect in spirit, proving himself a master of reinvention in the extreme economy of his own aesthetic language.
Rick Owens is another energetic master of black, both as a color and as a state of mind. This collection of seasons was positively dramatic, even biblical. But the monks of Owens, wearing hooded Kiss heels, The name of the rose coats, are of a totally different breed. And, this week was another explosion of fury and glamor, with a dirty aftertaste. Season after season, it’s captivating how much Owens stays true to his vision while constantly evolving. He’s a real couturier, and it shows, but also an accomplished showman.
Hoods and trains in the Middle Ages, a time mistakenly seen as dark, but actually no different from the times we live in, were all the rage this season. Clothes like armor, right? There was a sense of armor, with dazzling silver jewelry at Jil Sander, where Luke and Lucie Meier gave their flawless monastic tailoring a new, slightly rebellious twist and scored. The type of urban functionalism proposed by Matthew Williams at Alyx felt stuck halfway between Star Trek and The iron Throne, with an invigorating touch of color to give it a fresh look. Capes, belted at the waist with cords (Saint François style) and elongated jackets blend together wonderfully at Boramy Viguier, a designer to watch closely for his blend of mysticism and pragmatism. Meanwhile, the GmbH’s bespoke armor was of a whole different kind: gloriously sultry and sculptural body conscious. Presented with a majestic yet very straightforward video show, this was Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isiks most accomplished collection to date.
Hed Mayner’s solemn cloaks and volumes, wedged between protection and declaration, beautifully captured the psychological dichotomy of this moment. There was a new sense of sharpness in the production of Israeli designers that seemed relevant. While others saw fashion as a pleasure and an escape for Phipps, an escape mindset came with the master of environmental responsibility in color and printing, Dries Van Noten went into the opposite direction. He focused on masculine staples, which he reworked in terms of volume and shape, delivering a series of highly desirable pieces that are both familiar and unfamiliar. Véronique Nichanian, at Herms, brought a welcome graphic touch to a recipe that has always been nonchalance for a cheerful and fresh outing. Botter was also cheerful: a saturation of bright colors for crisp customization with a lot of functions.
At Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh finally went his own way and he felt both convincing and avant-garde. Stylist Ibrahim Kamara was a wise addition to the recipe. Working on notions of male stereotypes, insiders versus outsider-ism, and race, all wrapped up in the best fashion film of all season, Abloh and his team have created a kaleidoscope of shapes, patterns and styles. ‘iconographies that were eye-catching to see and engaging to decipher. Diors Kim Jones injected a high, slightly campy dose of military parade clothing into the proceedings, mixed it with prints and jacquards designed after Peter Doing’s work and it felt alive.
In the end, the spirit of the season was positively chaotic: a sort of big bang. And nowhere was it more chaotic than at Y / Project: a primordial soup of twisting and whirling shapes; clothes that can be worn in many ways. That kind of creative sparkle is what makes fashion so energizing, reinvented at your fingertips. If Paris is an indicator, we are set for a multiplicity of masculine looks and so much the better for that.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]