I dropped two dress sizes by switching to slow carb … I have so much more energy and I sleep better





Steak but no potato? Bacon and eggs but not porridge? Butter but no toast? Released on an audience largely conditioned to associate diets with salads, low-fat yogurt, and calorie counting, low-carb diets saw our bodies as a complex system that could be rewired to function differently.

Filled with words like ketosis, low-carb logic meant our mainstream nutrition narrative needed a total rewrite.

A low carbohydrate diet involves removing a large portion of starches, breads, rice, pasta from our diet and reducing our total carbohydrate intake to 20% of our overall intake and increasing the intake of protein and, sometimes, fat. .

Mark Germaine, performance nutritionist and researcher at the DCUs School of Health and Human Performance, explains what happens with a high-carb diet. When you ingest carbohydrates, you eventually get an increase in the level of glucose in your blood. The pancreas senses this increase and releases insulin in response. “The purpose of insulin here can be seen as twofold. First, it stores glucose in the cell, thereby removing high levels from the blood. And second, it stops the body from breaking down fat for energy and it stops the liver from making glucose. Thus, insulin speeds up the process of glucose storage and slows down the process of degradation of stored glucose. But less carbohydrate equals less insulin, less glucose stored, and more glucose stored in fat released for consumption as energy. This process of breaking down stored fat for energy is called ketogenesis or ketosis. Low-carb diets can be ketogenic, but only under specific circumstances. A point often overlooked is that a low-carb diet is not always ketogenic if the protein intake is high and the fat intake is not high enough. It’s a combination of low carb and high fat that boosts ketogenesis, says Dr. Brendan Egan, associate professor of sports and physiology at DCUs School of Health and Human Performance. Ketosis and low-carb diets are often confused, but ketogenesis is not necessary for low-carb diets to be beneficial, or even to produce weight loss. There are many positive examples of other benefits. Sarah Ann Behan (38) started a slow release carbohydrate diet to treat general discomfort and the weight gained after surgery. The surgery affected her ability to digest certain foods, especially high in fiber and whole grain, and after the surgery the court service executive found herself exhausted, miserable, sore and heavier. Under the guidance, she started the diet, where she included slow release carbohydrates in her diet. As Behan had additional restrictions on what she could eat, the changes came very gradually. We started in September. We’d say, OK, so let’s try this thing out this week and see how it goes. And then repeat ourselves. I tried the chickpea pasta first and then changed the type of bread I ate. I started to pre-soak some porridge or granola and take the time to eat it. It sounds like a lot of extra prep and baking, but Behan says workarounds were easy to find, especially during the first few weeks. There are pre-made soups that you can buy if you’re short on time. It is really practical and relatively inexpensive. Five months later, she’s less likely to go with the predefined options, as incremental changes have turned into long-term changes. I find that the more you do it, the more you start to prepare your breakfast, to make your own meals, because you do it so slowly that you don’t notice that it is becoming a habit. She has lost two dress sizes since September, which happened by accident. I was not hungry. I sleep better and have more energy. However, there have been concerns about the impact of low-carb, high-fat diets on heart health for those who are unaware of the risks. It’s the low-carb diets that dictate high fat intake, including many that target ketosis that can be a danger, especially when the fat is saturated. When low-carbohydrate diets include a high level of plant protein, cardiovascular risk can be reduced, says Sarah Noone, a dietitian at the Irish Heart Foundation. With some low-carb diets, there may be a risk of developing high LDL, your bad cholesterol, which can increase cardiovascular risk. However, it’s not so clear that saturated fat is bad and everything else is good. Data still seem to indicate that high proportions of saturated fat negatively affect blood lipids [fats], and that replacing saturated fat with monounsaturated fat, polyunsaturated fat or high fiber foods results in a better blood lipid profile, Germaine says. To close

Mark Germaine, performance nutritionist at DCU Mark Germaine, performance nutritionist at DCU That said, replacing saturated fat with sugary forms of carbohydrate can have detrimental effects on blood lipids. If you’re on a low-carb or ketogenic diet, it may be wise to prioritize monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats over saturated fats, and make sure you’re always getting enough foods high in fiber. There are other scenarios where nutritional science has almost reached a consensus on the value of low-carb diets. New scientist recently reported that Diabetes UK and Diabetes Australia claim that low carbohydrate is a valid option for weight loss, adding that the American Diabetes Association said low carbohydrate has the most supporting evidence for improve blood sugar control. Sinead Powell, senior dietitian at Diabetes Ireland, agrees that people can underestimate the impact of carbohydrates, especially when we think they are healthy. Most of my food education is forgetting to think about sugar, understanding carbs, understanding portion sizes. Many adults overeat what they think are good carbs, such as porridge and wholemeal bread. Years and years of really heavy carbohydrate loads on your pancreas will make it work harder. And if you don’t exercise enough, the excess calories will be stored as fat.

It is important, however, that we do not choose carbs for demonization. Over-consumption of protein, as well as carbohydrates or fats, can be problematic. Simply put, over-nutrition, regardless of the macronutrient combination, will cause insulin resistance, says Dr. Egan. It is not necessary to increase protein intake disproportionately (i.e. more than 30% of energy intake) as if it were some kind of panacea. Most people could benefit from more protein for breakfast, as it is often the lowest meal, and a high protein breakfast is likely to provide sustained energy, reduce appetite, and reduce snacks. As with most things about eating, it has to be said that eating smart and getting moderate protein is the way to go, he adds. Good nutrition is a balancing act, and they both advocate gradual, gradual changes in eating habits, rather than diet, both citing research that finds few people are able to maintain long-term restrictions and many end up gaining weight. within 12 months. Therefore, a new diet should be something long term sustainable and match your likes and dislikes as well as your lifestyle. There’s no point in following a low-carb diet if you like pasta and bread, says Powell. You won’t stand by. You might want to consider a Mediterranean diet, which is less red meat, but more vegetables, nuts, grains, legumes and legumes, and olive oils. It’s about making small changes that you can maintain and increasing exercise, rather than dieting. The focus, Noone agrees, should be on getting healthy, rather than just weight. As with so many things in life, there are no shortcuts. Quick fixes can be very appealing, unlike the long term approach, which can be time consuming and very difficult. What we know to work are small changes over time and the adaptation of eating and lifestyle habits. This means that any weight loss will be healthy and lasting. What are low / slow carbs? WHAT IS: Low-carb / slow-carb

GOOD FOR: Potentially people with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Must be undertaken under the supervision of a healthcare professional or dietitian.

BAD FOR: Those under 18, those with high cholesterol

LEVEL OF DIFFICULTY: Four out of five.

SUSTAINABLE LEVEL: three out of five.

