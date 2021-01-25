Alyx Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Incorporating conventional dress codes with progressive values ​​is, unsurprisingly, a big theme this men’s season. The social unrest of 2020 caused homes from Louis Vuitton to Herms to think beyond the surface of change. Fashion now wants to totally change the meaning of its own codes and promote freedom of identity. Like a drop in the new line of designers flowing through the veins of the industry, Matthew Williams speaks this language. His mixed collection for 1017 Alyx 9SM (say ten times fast) continued his free game of mixing and matching traditional cabinet codes through the manufacturing-centric approach that defines his work. It is a continuous fortification of the brand identity that never strayed from attention. Even Williams’ show ratings reflected that. Devoid of traditional spiel on inspiration, they instead came up with a list of fabric and hardware developments and new accessories. Alyx continues to evolve with the same silhouette and the same materials. The material is consistent, the designer said on a video call from his sprawling Paris apartment, with a panoramic view of the city behind him. It’s going back to where we started, and re-defining those codes, and making them more cohesive and stronger. Because we weren’t doing a show, we wanted to narrow it down to exactly what we needed. The photos he posted in lieu of his usual runway presentation showed a collage of twisted classics: massive plush coats, super stretched denim jackets, various versions of puffers and parkas, bodycon dresses and developed suits. by Caruso. Add in the industrial buckle accessories that Williams excels in and the ugly, cool EVA mules and mules adored by Gen Z superstars, and you’ve pretty much ticked every box on the social media-powered young trend list. . Women’s fabrics are stretchable, knitwear is comfortable, shoes can simply be put on. But you still feel dressed. It’s effortless, he said, echoing the generational dress-up mentality that created these trends in the first place. When the Alyx customer emerges from a year of confinement, the demand for this type of comfort clothing will be even stronger. What Williams is doing is part of a fashion revolution that is going nowhere. Almost two seasons in his position as artistic director in the sacred rooms of Givenchy, it is a fact. Its manufacturing-focused design methodology challenges the popular notion that its generation of designers is focused on creative direction rather than technical merit. Yet with his rapidly growing global platforms (alongside Alyx and Givenchy, he also works with Moncler and Nike), if he so chooses, Williams now has the superstructure to explore a more thematic approach; not necessarily a reference, but a great statement beyond the boundaries of the materials. When it comes to its own evolution, this might be the next natural step.

