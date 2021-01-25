Dimple Mehta, a successful businesswoman who believes that every day brings something new to the fashion industry





Some people have a good taste in fashion. Dimple Mehta is one of those people whose understanding of all things fashionable and stylish is beyond imagination. She has a penchant for intricate details. Her passion and love helped her start her business and she launched her fashion line called DimpleAmrin with her partner Amrin. It has been over 24 years since Dimple Mehta ventured into the fashion industry. From an early age, she understood the importance of trends and the choices and preferences of different people. As the owner of a fashion line, Dimple understands that you can only stay in the industry if you are good at seeing what works and adapting to change. But alongside the change, she also thinks it's just as important to keep the traditional style. Its DimpleAmrin fashion line focuses quite well on this. They provide a great range of western outfits which are popular not only in India but all over the world. Dimple Mehta's bridal models are so beautiful that anyone who wears them would like to continue wearing them on different occasions. His list of accomplishments is quite inspiring. She has trained several prominent personalities, presented her work at various fashion shows and designed for music videos and several commercials. When Dimple Mehta was asked about her own fashion tastes, she described it as "a touch of elegance, whether dressed casual or formal." She also spoke about the change in fashion and people's expectations after the pandemic. Dimple says people will seek change after the pandemic. Even her DimpleAmrin fashion line will adapt to various changes and bring new ways of working for people. They will introduce personalized service for their customers, where they will consult customers digitally and include door-to-door delivery. It may be over two decades since Dimple Mehta made her love and passion for fashion a successful reality, but every day is new to her. Every day Dimple learns something new about design, style and appearances. She wants to grow more and more and make DimpleAmrin a bigger brand than it already is. Connect with Dimple Mehta on Instagram – @dimpleamrin







