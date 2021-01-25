Beauty in the Details: Columbia sophomore Kidus Zelalem launches sustainable and functional fashion collection

At first glance, the Instagram page Kidus Zelalem, CC 24, created for the New Proletariat reveals an elegant and polished aesthetic, with smooth lines and aluminum details. Today, Zelalem is assembling pieces for her next set of architecturally inspired workwear designed with Adobe Illustrator, but her sophisticated expression first began with a simple love for disassembling pens and a college fascination with PowerPoint. .

Zelalem started the New Proletariat in Aurora, CO, where his family moved after leaving Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. After years of social acclimatization and pressure to conform to a new culture, Zelalem found it difficult to distinguish his own goals from those imposed on him. The dreams he had had for a long time, like being a drummer, seemed inaccessible to him.

For me it was trying to get back to that kid who wanted to be a drummer, Zelalem said. Is Kidus that person who exists to exclusively meet the needs of his community? Or is there something else that maybe forgotten and overlooked by me?

The brand name comes from influences from Rousseau, Montesquieu and other French philosophers. Their responses to the problems of the working class inspired Zelalems’ production models. He applies these writings to the way he sees the world today.

I think we live in the information age, and we have to go back to basics and try to get a sense of who we are out of order, Zelalem said.

The new proletariat is located in small satellite studios which employ members of the local community. This model aims to reduce the degrees of separation often seen in traditional fashion houses to usher in creative diversity and, in so doing, meet the needs of individual communities that would otherwise be ignored in favor of what is most viable on the plan. commercial.

Let’s be honest about what we do and how we do it; this is what the industry really needs, Zelalem said.

The New Proletariat focuses its design on what Zelalem calls industrial futurism, that is, making its pieces equally fashionable and functional.

The New Proletariat produces works of androgynous architectural inspiration, Zelalem said. The pieces are rooted in a deep appreciation for multidisciplinary design and the Bauhaus tradition.

Rather than labeling the clothes with plastic or paper, Zelalem marked each piece with an aluminum tag on a dog chain. Working with an independent metal maker from Brooklyn, Zelalem designed labels to be reused in bottle openers or used as necklaces. This focus on sustainability extends to other aspects of design as well. All fabrics used in the collection are sourced from an American manufacturer and Zelalem sources custom buttons and labels woven exclusively in the United States.

The current fashion issues right now are unethical labor practices, production, harmful beauty standards, resistance to industry-wide change, Zelalem said.

By starting small, Zelalem hopes to create a human-centered design pattern. For example, the company uses its own size guide instead of using the traditional small, medium and large sizes.

This is a complaint; I never had [the] agency to decide who I was in the outside world, Zelalem said. I think clothes are democratic because they are accessible to people and can be used as a vehicle for ideas, a vehicle for values.

With the New Proletariat, Zelalem hopes to build a brand that he is proud to pass on to future designers. He works to promote values ​​that he believes drive the current model forward.

The new proletariat came organically because I tried to reclaim my identity, Zelalem said, and what was the opposite of a kid entering his first year of college as an engineering major? I probably don’t know how to become a sick fashion designer.

Editor-in-Chief Fernanda Aguero can be contacted at [email protected]. Follow Spectator on Twitter @ColumbiaSpec.

Do you want to stay up to date with the latest news? Subscribe to our Email and like Spectator on Facebook.