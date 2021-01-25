Connect with us

Fashion

The six most expensive royal wedding dresses

4 mins ago

expensive royal wedding dresses

Getty Images

Royal weddings are never do not elaborate – and expensive-business. And that usually doubles for the dresses royal brides wear down the aisle on their big days. Royal wedding dresses are the subject of intense speculation leading to their revelations, and then equally intense scrutiny once they make their public debut. They inspire direct knockoffs and imitations and the decisions royal brides make influence wedding fashion for the normal and commoner brides who follow them. Often times these dresses are elaborate, with subtle and sometimes completely hidden details special to the bride and groom and usually they are designed by personalities in the fashion industry, who naturally claim the opportunity to design a wedding dress. real princess prom. .

But how much do these fashion masterpieces really cost? Well the dedicated folks at UK Paper The sun analyzed the numbers and came up with the six most expensive royal wedding dresses in modern history. And yes, of course, the list includes some of the people you’d expect – like Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle – but it also includes a dress or two that might surprise you or have flown under your royal wedding radar. Scroll down to count to the most expensive modern royal wedding dress of all.

6

Sarah ferguson

When: July 23, 1986

Or: Westminster Abbey in London

Cost: £ 35,000

Designate: Lindka Cierach

Most royal detail: The huge 17-foot train was embroidered with the initials A and S (for Andrew and Sarah, obviously) in silver beads.

5

Meghan Markle

When: May 19, 2018

Or: Saint-Georges Chapel in Windsor

Cost: £ 110,000

Designate: Givenchy, created by British designer Clare Waight Keller

Most royal detail: The 16-foot train and veil, which was adorned with the flowers of the 53 Commonwealth countries.

4

princess diana

When: July 29, 2981

Or: St Paul’s Cathedral in London

Cost: £ 151,000

Designate: David emanuel

Most royal detail: The 25-foot train, which was the longest in royal history.

3

Princess Eugenie

When: October 12, 2018

Or: St George’s Chapel in Windsor

Cost: £ 200,000

Designate: Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vo

Most royal detail: The fabric included several significant symbols, including a thistle for Scotland, a shamrock for Ireland, the York rose and ivy.

2

Kate Middleton

When: April 29, 2011

Or: Westminster Abbey in London

Cost: £ 250,000

Designate: British designer Sarah Burton by Alexander McQueen

Most royal detail: Ivory satin bodice with long sleeves and floral lace appliqué.

1

Queen Letizia of Spain

When: May 22, 2004

Or: The Cathedral of Santa María la Real de la Almudena in Madrid

Cost: £ 6 million

Designate: Royal couturier Manuel Pertegaz

Most royal detail: Real gold thread embroidery woven into silk.

