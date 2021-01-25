Neonyt discusses sustainability and transparency in fashion





Neonyt on Air, which took place live from January 18 to 22, 2021, mainly focused on numerous panel discussions and talks on how to encourage more transparency and sustainability in the textile industry and the fashion. The digital community format, Neonyt on Air, discussed developments and innovations in the sustainable fashion and textile industry. Transparency in fashion, or in textile supply chains to be precise, has been a topic of conversation for a long time. But the events of the past year and the coronavirus crisis have shown us once again that something needs to change in the textile and fashion industry, customers want immediacy, transparency and authenticity. How this can be achieved was discussed by more than 20 speakers from the sustainability scene at Neonyt on Air, Messe Frankfurt said. Approximately 24,000 international subscribers from politics, business, IT, lifestyle, textile and fashion industries accessed Neonyt on Air plus content 120,000 times during the digital week. The future of transparent supply chains was presented by Annika Sauerhoefer, product manager at Made in Green by Oeko-Tex, according to Messe Frankfurt. “Sustainable supply chains require corporate due diligence: with Textile Alliance, we support companies in the implementation of their due diligence obligations. A law on due diligence will regulate the requirements in a clear and binding way in the future. And the green button shows consumers which companies are already complying with their due diligence obligations, ”said Anosha Wahidi, head of the sustainable supply chains unit at the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, in a statement. Messe Frankfurt press release. Resilient Orchestra by Luxiders Magazine was a sustainable fashion editorial featuring brands from Neonyt and Fashion Council Germany, which called attention to current conditions and calls for resilience in society. The long financial thread of sustainability was presented by Maleki, who discussed the roles that banks and investors can play in creating a sustainable future and a balanced investment strategy. Johannes Fürst, director of the Blue Lab by Drip by Drip; Anurag Gupta, Managing Director of Usha Yarns, and Gunnar Heller, Head of CSR and Member Compliance at Foursource, discussed sustainable sourcing early in the chain. Elisabetta Baronio, Head of Sustainability and Responsibility at Timberland, and Max Gilgenmann, Director of Content at Neonyt, discussed Timberland’s Vision 2030 for Net Positivity. To achieve this, the cult American brand has set itself the goal of having a net positive impact on nature by designing 100% of its products for circularity and by manufacturing them from natural materials from regenerative agriculture, Messe Frankfurt said in a press release. Franziska Dormann, a representative of the Global Organic Textile Standard and Rapha Breyer, spokesperson for textile policy and partnerships at Fairtrade spoke about transparency, credibility and confidence in certification. Guaranteeing the transparency of processes and supply chains, preserving the credibility of the brand and building consumer confidence are the most important and also the most difficult aspects for certifiers and environmental labels. Christian Schultze-Wolters, director of blockchain solutions at IBM; Stefan Rennicke, Founder and CEO of Kaya & Kato; and Michael Krake, Deputy Director General at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, spoke about promoting transparency using blockchain. The journey that a garment covers before it ends up snagging in our wardrobe and the conditions under which it was made should become more transparent and traceable through the use of blockchain technology. Svein Rasmussen, world-class windsurfer, future fighter and CEO of Somwr & Starboard and Thimo Schwenzfeier, director of the Neonyt show, discussed the concept of consumption that helps protect the environment, reduce the amount of plastic in the ocean and ensuring that mangroves are planted. Fibre2Fashion News Office (GK)

