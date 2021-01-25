Manchester United vs Liverpool score: Bruno Fernandes propels Red Devils to FA Cup fifth round

Bruno Fernandes’ stunning free kick led Manchester United to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 victory over Liverpool after a thrilling draw at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer had held his best reserve player against Liverpool, and for a while it looked like Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford could get the job done without him as they knocked out either side of half-time to turn the game around opening of Mohamed Salah.

However, a much improved Liverpool side gave as well as they got in a barn storm contest, with Salah scoring once again just ahead of time to put on an exciting final quarter-match, one won by exceptional manner by Fernandes in the 78th minute.

Here are some takeaways from the match, which took place just a week after the two teams played a goalless draw at Anfield.

Fernandes Finishing Masterclass

Naturally, it is considered more difficult to score a free kick just outside the penalty area than maybe five yards away. There is no space to move the ball up and down, a hard-hit effort to the top corner likely crashes into the wall.

Fernandes knew this and it was fascinating to watch him in the long pause he took before shooting about 20 yards. The wall was rather incidental to his equation, it was heading towards Alisson’s bottom corner, something he wanted to stress was due to Edinson Cavani’s advice.

There might be only one place the Brazilian could be beaten, and Fernandes found it. Perhaps he had calculated that Alisson would shift his weight to his right, assuming the ball went over the wall. That skinny was enough to leave the Liverpool keeper too much to do. As he approached him, all he could offer was a desperate shrug. He couldn’t have seen that goal coming.

Rashford and Shaw thrive on United’s left

Marcus Rashford has been such a reliable and diligent performer of his duties wherever Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deploys him recently that his left exits have been far too rare. There is a quality roadblock capable of playing wide on the left, but when Rashford is on the kind of form he displayed on Sunday it’s hard to see why the United boss wouldn’t start by putting his No. 10 in its best position and build from there.

Against an out of form Trent Alexander-Arnold who desperately missed Jordan Henderson Rashford’s cover presence was devastating at its best. Whenever the ball came his way, he looked to push United forward, engage the defenders and get past them. When his teammates were in possession of the ball, it was their lure coming in from the left that added to Liverpool’s headache.

After Roberto Firmino’s excellent assist for Salah, Rashford went even better with an outstanding ball over the heads of four Liverpool defenders, kicking off Greenwood to pass over Alisson.

Greenwood repaid the favor early in the first half, her pass through the left channel all the more impressive for the way she pulled away from Rhys Williams, begging the young center-back to take out a leg without the reach quite as Rashford charged behind. .

It should be noted that Rashford was aided by the excellent Luke Shaw, who dominated Alexander-Arnold in attack and defense, a muffled tackle at the end of the first half sending Liverpool right-back back then as United advanced on the left. The two United players on the left were an impressive mix of technical quality, confidence and most of all hard work, with Shaw winning a corner at United simply because he was ready to chase what appeared to be a lost cause.

Klopp’s realigned midfielder eases the burden of goals

With the Under-23’s Aston Villa being the only side to concede Liverpool in 2021 before Sunday, it was understandable that Jurgen Klopp’s men lost their bite in front of goal. Inevitably that was a bit of a stretch, a streak of bad luck blown into something bigger combined with a streak of matches against teams happy to sit deep. As a rule of thumb, if Salah, Firmino, and Sadio Mane have 26 shots in four games, they’ll likely score at least once.

Still, there were issues their teammates were creating that made them harder to score. The main one was the inability to put extra bodies in the box. Too often it was the top three and maybe Andrew Robertson.

A change in personnel resulted in a smoother approach from the midfielder, Curtis Jones theoretically left of the attacking trident but free to mingle. Meanwhile, the two in front of Thiago bombarded forward with more abandon, notably James Milner, who denied his 35 years with an impressively dynamic performance. Suddenly United had an extra body to factor in in the box and that opened up avenues for Salah, who took advantage of Milner’s model to score his second fastest time.

The reshuffle didn’t fully work out, it was noted that Klopp’s first change in the hour brought the top three together as Sadio Mane replaced Georginio Wijnaldum with the often unprotected Alexander-Arnold and Thiago spent so much time fouling United players to end the counterattacks than he was dictating. to play. But it at least kept the Liverpool scorer ape away.

Notable performances

Luke Shaw: He finally looks like the player United paid a world record sum for a teenager for, rediscovering some of the pace that a knee injury seemed to have stolen him while defending with a mature veteran. Shaw is expected to be in contention for the England European Championships team. EVALUATION: 9

Thiago: He might have had too much to do at the base of the Liverpool midfielder, not only to keep his team spinning but to quell United counterattacks, which he struggled to do. EVALUATION: 5

Manchester United 3, Liverpool 2 (FT)

Liverpool: false – 18 ‘

Plain: Greenwood – 26 ‘

Plain: Rashford – 48 ‘

Liverpool: false – 58 ‘

United: Fernandes – 78 ‘