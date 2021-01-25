How much can the White House boost a fashion brand? | BoF Professional, News & Analysis

Fashion
On the eve of the grand opening, First Lady Jill Biden appeared at the National Mall for a coronavirus memorial in a full set, with gown and mask, by independent designer Jonathan Cohen.
The outfit marked a return to fashion diplomacy: Biden was joined by Kamala Harris in a coat by designer Kerby Jean-Raymond from Pyer Moss, and the next day Harris and Michelle Obama wore Sergio Hudson.
The selections marked a return to form for an industry that has largely avoided contact with the White House for the past four years: The previous administration’s fashion coverage was rarely positive, portrayed by Melania Trump donning a coat with the words what do i care do you do? on the back.
With a new administration, the halo effect in sales and in the press that has accompanied designers in the Obama administration may follow a new set of designers in the years to come.
For Cohen, the moment has propelled the brand to a level of fame few designers have achieved. His label, which he launched in 2011 with co-founder Sarah Leff, has achieved all the hallmarks of a successful brand: a former CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund, a regular lineup of Fashion Week and celebrity cosigns.
Bidens’ mask and coat telegraphed his brand and evoked a moment of broader transition between administrations: the mask and coat lining were recycled from previous collections, while their crimson color represented a union between red Republican and Democrat Blue.
It was a very exciting honor, Cohen said. I thought it was a really good idea of what administration could be like.
For the next generation of designers selected to dress the administration of Biden and Harris for their children and grandchildren, the following years will provide visibility that no marketing or public relations team can.
However, how these brands choose to manage success and the business decisions that come with it remains to be seen.
Michelle Obama turned a cohort of New York designers into household names ten years ago, including Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, and Thakoon Panichgul. Several took advantage of their sudden fame, expanding their distribution and launching broadcast lines.
It was wonderful for our business, said designer Narcisco Rodriguez, whose clothes Obama wore frequently, from election night in 2008 to his last speech as First Lady. It was a profound change, it wasn’t just the industry that took note, it was the country and the world.
But although Rodriguez found success, Obama’s stamp of approval failed to shield him from the broader industry turmoil, from the 2009 recession to the pandemic. He’s put a hiatus on seasonal runway collections, although his fragrance collections continue to sell well.
Other designers said it was difficult to measure the effects of an Obama endorsement and that it was correct.
It's hard to quantify in dollars and cents
It’s hard to quantify in dollars and cents, said Maria Cornejo, one of the eco-friendly designers championed by Obama over the years. My advice to anyone is to focus on reality, not the press. At the end of the day, we create desire, we create a product.
Cornejo said she received the attention, it was difficult to predict when the first lady would wear one of her pieces. Sometimes Obama wore clothes that were not yet available to the public.
[Items] were not necessarily available in stores, said Thakoon Panichgul, who dressed the first lady for the acceptance of Barack Obamas’ nomination to the DNC convention in 2008. It was more brand building at that time. -the.
Panichgul has returned to his label in various iterations over the years, from its relaunch in 2016 with support from billionaire Silas Chou to a rebranding in 2019 with direct-to-consumer label Naadam.
It was more brand building at that time
Much like in Obama’s early years, the economic climate for independent designers today is bleak. The pandemic and recession have closed stores and forced some brands to close. An endorsement from Obama, Harris or Biden will not be enough to counter all of this.
The Cohens business has also felt the effects of the pandemic. Last year, when word of the lockdowns spread, he chose not to produce a fall collection, instead preparing for a tough year. The brand chose to collaborate with local brands, producing digital flower bouquets and launching accessories like thongs and masks.
This is how we were able to survive this year, Cohen said, reevaluating ready-to-wear and really being able to keep all the money we could.
Even with the momentum of Bidens breeding, Leff and Cohen envision measured, and hopefully more sustainable, growth than the rapid expansion of brands expected in the past.
I think it’s about watching the moment, but not thinking you have to stretch it so big that it collapses, Cohen said.
