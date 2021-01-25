Paris Mens Fashion Week: fashion interprets our new lives





PARIS Mens Fashion Week has just ended and Paris Couture Week is about to begin. In a changed and changing world, the world’s fashion capitals have also had to adapt. Gone are the parades of past years, of applause and pageantry, because everyone had to be content with fashion films while their audience applauded from their screens. We were now seeing how three big names in luxury Herms, Louis Vuitton and Dior Homme interpret our new lives. DIOR

This new Dior man for 2021 is handsome, well dressed and artistic. He also wore a piped pajama suit as he probably works from home. Either way, this year’s silhouettes for menswear are decidedly more relaxed, with enviable pants and jackets bringing a sigh of relief. It’s definitely still luxurious: the runway opens with a gold-embroidered black cashmere coat, with an accompanying video on the Dior website showing how it was made in workshops from Vermont to Paris. The look is therefore a relaxed bohemian opulence. The coat was inspired by the Rosella, an haute couture dress designed by Marc Bohan (a Dior designer who replaced Yves Saint Laurent, and a designer with icons of Princess Grace of Monaco and Sophia Loren). For this season, Diors Creative Director Kim Jones has collaborated with Peter Doig, an artist born in Scotland and based in Trinidad. While much of the collection is either in neutral tones like beige and gray, Mr. Doigs’ influences are visible in acidic tones like pink and orange, painted with examples of his work in figurative art. Watch the show here: https://www.dior.com/en_int/mens-fashion/shows/winter-2021-2022-mens-show HERMES

The silhouettes of Dior and Herms are quite similar, right down to the loose running pants tucked into the boots. But while Dior turns bohemian excessively, Herms’ offerings are soberly academic. Its presentation was shot at the Mobilier National in Paris (a cultural office which deals with State furniture and manages the Gobelins and Beauvais). There’s a huge use of tartans and taupe sure this collection, perhaps teasing a trend for this season. Watch the show here: https://www.hermes.com/us/en/story/279872-men-fashion-show-autumn-winter-2021/ LOUIS VUITTON

We’ve saved the best for last: Louis Vuittons art director Virgil Abloh put on a 15-minute fashion film show centered around an art heist. It is by no means exciting or action-packed. Louis Vuittons website says: The performance revolves around the figurative notion of the heist of art which is the theft of art worlds and the reappropriation of the foundations of cultural heritage. The film is both a fashion show and a commentary on racial politics. The film is directly influenced by the essay by African-American writer James Baldwins Stranger in the Village. On the trend side, we spotted the return of a 2000s favorite, the Louis Vuitton Metallic Mirror; reflected in the silver costumes as well. There are bags in the shape of airplanes, a lemon yellow duffel, but also tartans and stripes. This should prepare you for this year. However: What strikes a viewer in the film is not quite the clothes, but the performances of rappers Saul Williams, Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def) and poet Kai Isaiah Jamal. Saul William walks down the runway in a large black coat with planes marking the closures (while other men behind him appear resolutely 1960s dressed in fashion during the rise of the civil rights movement). As he walks, a voice says: Make room for me, trust me. Later in the video, those words were spoken: those on fire, those on fire, and the countless nameless. While the message is timely, does it prevent or help the message be seen through the lens of luxury fashion? Stranger in the Village reads: The rage of the despised is personally unsuccessful, but it is also absolutely inevitable: Rage, so generally expected, so little understood even among the people whose bread and butter it is, is one of the things that made history. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vV_QoQD_nrA . Joseph L. Garcia







