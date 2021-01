Davina McCall applauds as troll complains about being too old to dress

Davina McCall wore a stunning polka dot dress on The Masked Singer this weekend (Photo: @thisisdavina, Twitter) Davina McCall had a perfectly sassy response to a troll who complained about being too old to wear a gorgeous dress. The TV presenter wore a beautiful polka dot dress on The Masked Singer this weekend, complete with spaghetti straps and a side slit. While the majority of Davinas followers have praised and complimented her fabulous looks, it wasn’t enough to impress a troll who sent the presenter the wrong message. A sun-kissed old woman should cover a gorgeous dress, but not for the wrinkled and wrinkled sage for the mature, wrote the troll. Davina, 53, took her on the chin and clapped: Really sorry. Absolutely no chance to be wise here, shamefully pursuing aging is a lot more fun, alongside crying laughing emoji. Fans rushed to defend her with an answer: Not a bloody wrinkle on her! Looks better than me and I’m 20+ years younger. If you’ve posted it, it comes to mind. What’s wrong with some people and their pointless opinions. Applauding Davina for taking the high road, another fan said: Spoken like a true professional and a wonderful human. You look amazing, as always! I continue to be inspired by your bright eyes, zest for life and positive attitude. Come on Davina! Sue was not impressed with Davinas’ look (Photo: @thisisdavina, Twitter)

Judge Masked Singer looked fabulous (Photo: @thisisdavina, Twitter) Oh my God what a nasty comment! Davina looks gorgeous! If I looked like this, I don’t want to be good! My mom taught me that if you don’t have anything nice to say, keep it to yourself! X, added one. Another supporter stepped in: a rude and unnecessary tweet, but seeing your previous thumbs-up tweet for Trump now makes sense. Vile people applaud vile people. Davina is beautiful inside and out. Too jealous? The TV star, who is a judge on The Masked Singer, was in high spirits when she first shared the photo and praised her styling team for making her feel a million dollars. More: Davina mccall

My dress is from @retrofete, special thanks to anyone making me look like this @abigailrosewhite c / o @angiesmithstyle makeup from @cherylphelpsgardiner and hair from @mdlondon Thanks everyone for making me feel like a princess for the night, she said. It comes after Davina revealed that she no longer works to look good in a bikini, but rather to focus on her health. Do you have a showbiz story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page, we would love to hear from you. MORE: Davina McCall Finished Training Just To Look Sexy In A Bikini

MORE: Davina McCall Ecstatic As She Found Missing Dog Bo With Fan Help



