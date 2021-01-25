Jackie Shroff spotted wearing boot cut pants at Mumbai airport





Jackie Shroff, even at 63, has given great competition to other players when it comes to style and fashion. Her outfits are such that you always take a closer look at the details of her looks. Jackie Shroff is indeed a master of style, who experimented with his fashion game with unusual pieces. Instagram / Apnabhidu Viral bhayani In the 90s, Jackie was not only admired for his acting skills, but also for his fashion sense. In 2021, his style has evolved and aged with him, like a fine wine. He clearly knows how to make a unique statement with his clothing choices. Viral bhayani For an event, Jackie blew us away once with a very strange necklace. In fact, he was also seen wearing a Qawali topi along with other accessories. All of this makes one thing pretty clear is that Jaggu Dada is well versed in his accessories. Viral bhayani Coming to the final instance, we saw it after a very long time. He’s been seen once again in an unconventional avatar. Before we talk about the unique accessories you see here, take a good look at his pants. Are they not radical and different from the styles we have seen? Viral bhayani Jackie is seen dressed smart enough for the airport. These pants are actually boot-cut jeans and this loose denim once again became famous in 2018. The style faded from the fashion spotlight and was later replaced by skinny jeans and later baggy pants. But the fact that some trends are returning, these flare jeans are really hard to miss. We can see Jackie’s pants slipping off the knees and only fashion-savvy men can really turn the fashion faux pas into a style statement. Jackie here earned brownie points for it. Viral bhayani As for the accessories, here we are talking about his extraordinary pieces. He’s wearing a printed bandana as a mask, and that’s pretty cool. This, paired with black aviators, is once again very classy. He also wears a cap, to summarize here the whole set of accessories. Viral bhayani Taking a peek at her outfit, the olive green jacket adds to the functional vibe of this look. It’s layered over a basic black t-shirt and paired with black bootcut pants. Finally, her elegant black shoes match the overall look. Overall, it’s the best way to stand out at the airport. Buy the story Photo: Viral Bhayani (Main image)







