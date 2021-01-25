Elizabeth Hurley, 55, poses a storm in a white bikini and lace mini dress

Elizabeth Hurley showcased her sensational figure in a white bikini and lacy mini dress that served as a cover in a throwback image.

The 55-year-old actress looked radiant as she posed in the photo, taken early last year in the Maldives, which she shared on Instagram on Monday.

She covered her slender figure in a white crochet beach blanket which she wore over a matching white bikini as she posed a storm.

Gorgeous: Elizabeth Hurley, 55, showcased her sensational figure in a white bikini in a comeback photo from the Maldives which she shared on her Instagram on Monday

The Bedazzled star kept her accessories minimal, carrying only a gold bag and a pair of sunglasses.

Letting her brown locks fall down her shoulders, Elizabeth went for a fresh look.

On her Instagram Stories, actress Austin Powers also showed off her amazing physique in a photo of herself in a bikini.

She posed in front of a tree and reached out to hold one of the branches to accentuate her toned body.

Stunning: She showed off her amazing physique in the blink of an eye in a bikini and white croquet blanket which she shared with her fans on social media

Elizabeth has entertained her legions of fans by posting more sultry photos of herself during the lockdown.

She looked radiant as she showed off a playful display in a series of stunning Instagram shots recently.

The star highlightedher assets in a low-cut fuchsia mini dress while relaxing on a matching pink sofa.

Beauty: Elizabeth looked radiant as she showed off a playful screen in a series of stunning Instagram shots recently

Referring to the UK’s ongoing lockdown, she captioned the post: ‘Still home! #makingthemostofit #stayhomestaysafe ‘.

It comes after Elizabeth’s ex-member Hugh Grant recently said she deserved a role in the upcoming Paddington film after sharing a stunning photo of herself posing with marmalade.

The star looked amazing in a white cardigan as she held two jars of marmalade while joking about the lockdown she had turned her into a ‘demented housewife’.

Joke: It comes after Elizabeth’s ex-member Hugh Grant said she deserved a role in Paddington’s upcoming film after sharing a great photo of herself posing with marmalade

Along with the snap, she wrote on Twitter: ‘Lockdown turned me into a demented housewife: 47 jars of marmalade are tucked away in my pantry and another bag of Seville oranges awaits me.’

Hugh, who played actor Phoenix Buchanan in Padding 2, joked Elizabeth has what it takes to star in the sequel.

Retweeting his post he simply wrote: “Paddington 3”.

Hugh and Elizabeth were one of the most famous couples of the 90s, dating from 1987 to 2000.