Chanel releases a teaser video for her Spring 2021 Haute Couture show – WWD

TAKE NO. FIVE: Pink ruffles, silver tweed and polka dot embroidery can be seen in a 15-second teaser video of Chanel’s spring 2021 haute couture collection released exclusively at WWD.

Ahead of her show airing Tuesday at 2 p.m. KST, Chanel shared the clip, credited to Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn, known for his moody visuals for bands like U2 and Depeche Mode.

Selected by Virginie Viard, artistic director of Chanel for the task, Corbijn took his cameras to the sewing workshops at 31 rue Cambon to capture seamstresses in action and models in the throes of fittings. The spot switches between color and black and white, ending with a view of the living rooms through a window.

Chanel plans to drip the stills of accessories on its social channels today. These show off even more ruffles, micro sequins, color speckled tweeds and a princess dress with beaded straps.

The French fashion house is now filming its couture show at the Grand Palais, its usual parade venue, but without an audience. The recent men’s parades in Paris were a purely digital affair, with large gatherings banned to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Chanel initially hoped to organize two shows for 300 guests each in this vast venue.

The French house has already announced its intention to organize its cruise show in May in Baux-de-Provence, a picturesque hilltop village in the south of France.

