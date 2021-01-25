Red Dress Day to raise awareness of women’s health in Croatia

For the third year in a row, the Croatian Medical Association, the Croatian Society of Neurology and the Zagreb City Health Office are co-organizing with the Andrija Tampar School of Public Health and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Zagreb , health- Educational day of the red dress.

The aim of the Red Dress Day campaign is to raise awareness of the specifics of stroke in women, to draw attention to the devastating consequences of ignoring symptoms and the need for a change. way of life.

The organizing committee of this commendable action is made up of experts from KBC Sestre Milosrdnice and KBC Zagreb – neurologists Arijana Lovreni-Huzjan, Zdravka Poljakovi, Marina Roje Bedekovi, Vesna Matijevi and Svjetlana upe and speech therapist Dinah Vodanovi.

“In an atmosphere of pandemic and recent earthquakes, we feel compelled to speak even louder on this topic because COVID-19 presents a risk of stroke as well as the emotional strain to which women in crisis. stress are particularly exposed. We have to take care of our own health because most strokes can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle, and if a stroke does occur, rapid recognition of symptoms and a quick reaction are crucial for treatment, – states the president of the Croatian society of neurology, professor. dr. sc. Zdravka Poljakovic.

The action takes place under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and the Mayor of Zagreb, and a significant contribution has been made by the sponsors Berlin Chemie Menarini, Boehringer, Bina Istra, Eli-Lilly, Endress + Hauser, Fresenius, Ghetaldus, Makpharm, Matkon, Nicro, Novartis, Pliva, Sandoz and Zubak group.

In anticipation of Red Dress Day, public appearances by experts and professional gatherings will be organized, and the solemn celebration of the action will take place on February 5 at the Croatian Music Institute and will be available online.

The stars of the evening this year will be women who have survived a stroke and who will wear red creations by Croatian designers Andrijana Suboti Pjajik, urica Vorkapi, Ivica Skoka, Lana Pulji, Martina Herak and Zoran Aragovi.

On social media, the action will be marked with the hashtag #nosicrveno, which invites everyone to wear something red on February 5 and thus provide support.

Details on Red Dress Day can be followed on the Croatian Society of Neurological website. https://neuro-hr.org/ and on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/Dan-crenih-haljina.