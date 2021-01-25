Chelsea’s next manager, Thomas Tuchel, is a model, former bartender, business graduate and turned down Bayern Munich

THOMAS TUCHEL is a man with many nicknames, but you never imagined the new Chelsea boss would think of himself as the next German top model.

The former PSG manager, who is expected to take over from Stamford Bridge to replace the sacked Frank Lampard, has already posed for a fashion shoot in New York for the men’s magazine Die Zeits.

Tuchel, 47, had a stint as a bartender, when he was forced to retire from gambling at just 24 – which he admits has helped him grow into a more confident person.

The German tactician is also one of a rare breed of graduate football managers – he has juggled his job at Radio Bar in Stuttgart along with studying business administration at the university.

Tuchel’s various facades paint not only an interesting personality, but a personality that is sure to light up the Premier League.

IT’S IN FASHION

In 2017, not many people could believe what they were seeing – certainly not German football fans anyway.

Skinny Tuchel, who is 6ft 2in, has been seen in trendy shots for ZEITmagazin MANN getting her best impression of David Gandy.

And to be fair to Tuchel, he looked at the part wearing a stylish beanie while staring into the distance – and still managing to look the usual thoughtful.

At the time, he was in between jobs after being sacked by Borussia Dortmund – just days after winning the German Cup.

However, the sleek shoot was clearly the perfect audition for the PSG job he got in 2018, with Paris being the birthplace of fashion.

Tuchel had come a long way from his early days as a budding football manager.

EARLY RETIREMENT

In his early years, Tuchel rose through the ranks in Augsburg as a defender.

But at 19, he was released, and he moved to the second division Stuttgarter Kickers, playing eight times for the club.

Then, with his football career at a standstill, he joined the third-ranked SSV Ulm – where he was forced to hang up his shoes at 24, after sustaining a serious knee injury.

Instead of dwelling on his failed ambitions, Tuchel enrolled in a business administration course.

He supplemented his income by working at a trendy bar in town called Radio Bar. There he learned life skills – even if his cocktails weren’t up to par.

“I don’t want to have drunk the cocktails I mixed at the beginning,” he laughed in his conversation with ZEITmagazin MANN.

“I slowly developed a new self-confidence at the bar, team after team, night after night.

“I had passed the inhibitory threshold of asking strangers if they needed me. And suddenly I experienced:” Your colleagues like you for who you are, they have no idea that you were once a professional footballer “”

BACK TO DREAM

Despite Tuchel’s best efforts to get into academia and be a treat for patrons at a bar, he still felt he had some unfinished business with football.

He contacted Stuttgart boss Ralf Rangnick, who was most recently head of sport and development at Red Bull GmbH, for a try with the club’s reserves – believing he was fit to play after nine months without kicking the ball. .

However, chronic damage to the cartilage prevented Tuchel from showing his true potential.

Seeing a man with a football brain, Rangnick pushed Tuchel towards training – he followed the club’s academy coaches until he took over as U14 team leader in 2000.

Tuchel now felt that he had found his vocation.

FROM BARMAN TO MAINZ HEAD COACH IN 9 YEARS

The steep trajectory that has taken Tuchel from bartender to Bundesliga head coach in just nine years is testament to his drive to succeed.

In Stuttgart, under Hermann Badstuber, he eventually became an assistant coach of the U19 – helping the team win the U19 Bundesliga title in 2005.

In 2006 he returned to Augsburg as a head coach, where he completed his coach badges and became manager of the reserve team.

Ambitious Tuchel was on the move again – this time in Mainz in 2008, which he led to the U19 Bundesliga title the following year with a squad that included World Cup winner Andre Schurrle.

The German national team were desperate to name Tuchel as their Under-21 boss, but a better offer arrived.

When Mainz boss Jorn Andersen was sacked, Tuchel landed his first job as Bundesliga head coach.

SUCCESS

With Mainz in his first Bundesliga season after being promoted the previous year, Tuchel guided the club to ninth place.

The following season, after an incredible seven-game winning streak, which included a 2-1 away win at Bayern Munich, they finished fifth to qualify for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

The German press spoke of Tuchel as a master tactician, with his offensive style hailed by football experts.

“There is definitely a style attributed to me, which we brought to the table in Mainz: the pace going forward and the attacking football,” he told German newspaper Zeit.

“I prefer certain qualities, an active style of play, daring defense and pacy play on offense.”

Tuchel was also ready to think outside the box when it came to rallying his players and getting them ready for the games.

Once, instead of having his players watch a video analysis after a crushing loss, he motivated them with a powerful speech borrowed from Michael Jordan.

“I’ve failed many times in my life. And that’s why I succeed,” he echoed his team.

Tuchel also hired René Maric, a young football fan who posted his thoughts on the matches on a blog, to spot opposition teams and players.

WELCOME TO THE GRAND LEAGUE

After a 12-month sabbatical, Tuchel was appointed coach of Borussia Dortmund – following in Jurgen Klopp’s footsteps.

Young stars like Christian Pulisic and Ousmane Dembele have been nurtured, thriving under the new boss as the club finished second in the Bundesliga in 2016 in their second season.

However, winning his first trophy as a manager in 2017 was soured just three days later when he was sacked. A strained relationship with the club’s hierarchy, notably CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, was seen as the reason.

That hasn’t stopped PSG from making a step for Tuchel, who reportedly turned down Bayern Munich’s advances in the summer of 2018 and won Ligue 1 in his debut season.

But again, tensions arose when he clashed with important figures including sporting director Leonardo.

Tuchel did not help his cause when he said he felt “[more like] a politician in sport “than a coach. Leonardo suppressed Tuchel”[must] respect the people above [him]”and said the comments were damaging to the club.

Despite a national treble in his last season in Paris, in addition to being a Champions League finalist, he was once again sacked.

One to say what he thinks raises the question of whether Stamford Bridge is the right setting for Thomas Tuchel. Time will tell if Abramovich made the right decision.