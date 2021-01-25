Dress in three colors on Republic Day

Here are some fashion tips to help you look your best on Republic Day.

New Delhi: Republic Day is fast approaching, as is the end of winter fashion. So why not end in style? Here are some fashion tips to help you look your best on Republic Day.

White ethnic outfit

Are you looking for elements that simply enhance your look? Well you can never go wrong with the white kurta. White is a classy color and you can just pull off white pants and go for an all white look. You can never fail to serve up a look in a white ethnic kurta. It will also give you a patriotic feeling. Stand out boldly in the white kurti. Read on to complete your look with a white kurta.

Scarves or Dupatta

Any orange or dupatta scarf / muffler would add the right amount of elegance and chic to your look. Men can wear their white kurta with an orange shawl or muffler and women can pull off the look with any dupatta or orange hue scarf. What could be better than the color orange on Republic Day?

Sneakers

No look can be complete without a great pair of sneakers. No matter what you wear, where you go, sneakers never go out of style. Pairing your kurta with sneakers will give you the millennial touch and help you step out of the box. But don’t forget that we are creating this look for Republic Day, so you might as well add some color to our look. The new UNO collection from Skechers is perfectly suited to our republic day look. Complete your look with its saffron, white or blue sneakers.

Hoodie

Graphic print hoodies are trendy and come in different styles and patterns. You can also customize your hoodie and print your favorite character from your favorite show on your hoodie. Midnight law is one of the websites that offers cool hoodies at affordable prices. Complete your look with a comfy hoodie and say goodbye to this winter 2020.