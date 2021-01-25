The warmest winter clothes, by the Long Islanders who brave the cold





With cabin fever destined to be on the next level this winter, many should look to the outdoors for a great escape, even in freezing temperatures. It can be invigorating to go out when the temperatures drop, but what to wear to dress your warmer ones can be a question.

Determined not to leave you out in the cold, we spoke to Long Islanders accustomed to dealing with the coldest temperatures as part of their profession to get their advice on what's hot to dress to stay warm.

Hide it This type of mask, worn by Jerome Petronilia of the MTA, is ideal for protecting your head, neck, and much of your face from the extreme cold.









Removable diapers The concept is that two or three thin coats work much better than one or two thick coats. [It's] much smaller, more comfortable and warmer, "says Kornblatt. She wears a special Para Jumper Long Bear jacket, $ 1,890.









Insulated or heated jacket Petronilia wears a company jacket to work, but the rest of what he wears to work in the cold is from his personal wardrobe.









Hot The heat escapes your head, so stay warm with a trendy hat. Monica Kornblatt, owner of the Sno-Haus boutique, wears a RudsakRory hat, $ 65.









Heavy duty snow boots Petronilia's other cold weather standbys are insulated waterproof boots.









Cold weather socks I always wear a top and bottom quality base layer, mid layer top, outer layer parka and pants as well as quality thermal socks, "says Kornblatt.





TIP: layer, layer, layer “Layers are perfect with Under Armor, a good set of woolen gloves, a warm beanie, a wool sock and a good pair of Red Wing or Timberland insulated boots if your feet get cold, it’s over,” says Robert Tavarone, 57 years old. owner of Creative Touch Landscaping at Water Mill. “We were out all the time in the winter, I worked to clear snow and I worked in the freezing cold,” he adds, and you have to dress to be successful. Tavarone notes that the standard must-haves won’t do this when you want to stay really warm. “If you’re standing in the snow all day and wearing sneakers, you won’t last 20 minutes.” He also suggests a Carhartt insulated jacket and coverall. Monica Kornblatt, buyer and manager at Sno-Haus Ski and Snowboards which has branches in Huntington and Hempstead, agrees that layering is key. “The concept is that two or three thin coats work much better than one or two thick coats. [It’s] much less bulky, more comfortable and warmer. “ TIP: fleece Kornblatt, 33, an avid skier, says she “lives for the snow,” so she’s used to dressing for the cold. “I always wear a top and bottom quality base layer, mid-layer top, outer layer parka and pants as well as quality thermal socks and insulated mittens and gloves, whether skiing or just for skiing. take a walk to Caumsett State Park, ”she said. “You still want your first layer to be something that can wick moisture away from your skin while retaining the heat at the same time.” Best bets Get the inside scoop on Long Island events, nightlife, day trips, family fun, and things to do. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. Kornblatt says when spending time outdoors in freezing weather, a jacket is best for being active, but she recommends a long coat for everyday use. “A bigger blanket will always keep you warm.” She also likes to complement things with a hat. “I’m always looking for something that has fleece on the inside or is lined with fabric.” TIP: grab the gear Richard Daly of Mastic Beach, 40, holds the Guinness World Record for fastest ice carving and has shown his skills at many Long Island events, including the winter festivals in Port Jefferson and Sag Harbor . He worked his magic outside when it was 30 degrees below zero and said, “I’ve never been cold” thanks to his cold weather gear. Included are Ice Armor ski gloves, a hooded sweatshirt and a windbreaker suit designed for ice fishermen with insulated pants and a “super-heavy jacket”. He adds that sometimes put on a hat in the shape of a mask to keep his head and face warm and that he likes the Columbia insulated snow boots. Jerome Petronilia, 54, of Hempstead, is a Long Island Railroad Cleaning Foreman who does snow removal at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority headquarters and corporate and administrative offices in Jamaica, Queens. Another fan of the layering, he wears a company jacket to work, but the rest of what he wears to work in the cold comes from his personal wardrobe. His main piece is a “winter suit” made for skiing and he likes the protection of a Balaclava ski mask. Petronilia’s other cold weather standbys are insulated waterproof boots and a super thin white glove which he wears under a heavier glove for extra protection from the cold which he calls his “Michael Jackson glove”. BUY HOT Layer When dressing in your frigid weather outfit, start with a good base layer that once meant wearing long white underwear, but now you have a choice of more modern pieces. They’re the weight of a t-shirt, conform comfortably to the skin, and wick away sweat. Women’s UA ColdGear Authentic Mock, $ 44.99, Men’s UA ColdGear Armor Compression Mock, $ 37.99 $ 49.99, underarmour.com. Mask up This type of mask is ideal for protecting the head, neck and much of your face from extreme cold. Black fleece one hole winter balaclava mask, $ 7.99, armyuniverse.com. Be heated The electric blanket and heating pads were just the start. You can now feel toasty warm in heated clothing that has been heated by a battery. The pieces range from jackets and scarves to hats and gloves. This hooded jacket has 5 heated zones, four on the front (chest and behind the lower pockets) and one large zone on the back. You get up to nine hours of heat on a single charge. Victoria Women’s 5-Zone Heated Jacket; $ 239, cosywinters.com. WARMTH AND SOUL Get in the heat with these heated shoe inserts with self-adhesive fabric covers and bands for installation on the soles of your choice; $ 48, Sun & Ski Sports, 197 S. Service Rd., Plainview (516-249-7980). GIVE A SOCK IN COLD WEATHER Venture into the winter conditions with these colorful Crew Darn Tough Hiker Micro Cushion Socks for Women; $ 23, REI, 144 Glen Cove Rd., Carle Place (516-873-8540). Order online at rei.com for in-store pickup.







