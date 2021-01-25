Fashion meets art at the SIRI HOUSE Dempsey exhibition with DEBONEIRE and Nicolas Laville Couture





Embark on an immersive experience similar to a walk through an elegant painting at the Framework exhibition featuring two local fashion studios, menswear brand DEBONEIRE and dress designer Nicolas Laville (NL) Couture, in partnership with Prestige in recent years, the Mask for Good charity campaign. Until February 8, the exhibition at SIRI HOUSE Dempsey features mannequins dressed in modern and avant-garde clothing, against a backdrop of iconic paintings from the past. Juxtaposing past and future, the installation encourages the viewer to shape the future by making reference to the past. It aims to trigger a sense of longing and hope for the restitution of happier times, which the world really needs now. Sponsored by the KulorGroup, Framework has already undergone monthly themed costume changes. It was first launched at the end of last October with the theme Evening Wear: The Roaring 20 (20s), followed by Cruise: The Garden Party in December. In January, as Singapore returns to a hive of activity, the exhibition highlights Workwear: Business as Usual. Each thematic edition features five stunning women’s couture pieces from NL Couture alongside three stylish men’s garments from DEBONEIRE. Visitors interested in taking part of the exhibit home can purchase bespoke creations of certain exhibit pieces. The women’s cruise collection starts from $ 350 per item of clothing, while evening wear is limited to one bespoke piece each, priced at $ 3,500. Men’s shirts start at $ 249 and a two-piece suit starts at $ 2,000. In addition, certain pieces will be associated with the corresponding custom masks. An exclusive capsule collection of anti-bacterial masks made to order in silver knitted fiber will be available from $ 30 to $ 60. Each mask can be personalized with embroidered initials. See an overview of the three editions here: Evening dress: The Roaring 20 (20s) The backdrop is a 1992 Jack Vettriano print, The Singing Butler, so chosen to reflect Nicolas Lavilles’ nostalgia for childhood memories of dancing at low tide in Normandy. Among the flagship pieces of NL Couture are Deauville: a red tulle dress with a 160 m long skirt in Korean tulle and Cherbourg, a corseted dress with square shoulders in double-sided silk satin. The DEBONEIREs lace bathrobe is combined with elegant floral jacquard pants. Cruise: the Garden Party Against an iconic collage by Claude Monet, the display case is reminiscent of dressy garden picnics and lush weddings. For men and women alike, high-waisted bottoms and iconic sleeves are making a comeback. NL Couture presents Yerville: a bell-sleeved shirt with integrated cuffs tops is paired with a high-waisted navy blue crepe sailor-cut skirt, while DEBONEIRE impresses with a cream crepe safari jacket, a sleazy take on something utilitarian and rustic. Work clothes: business as usual The setting is an oil painting on canvas by Edward Hoppers Nighthawks (1942), whose mood celebrates the after-work drinks symbolic of happy times and a future to look forward to. Discover here elements of clothing for men and women that combine perfectly. The NL Coutures Alençon shirt features a seamless open collar inspired by the signature DEBONEIRE collar, while a Prince of Wales check fabric from Rouen typically used in menswear is designed to create a feminine fit suit. DEBONEIRE also reveals a standout piece: a houndstooth silk suit crafted with luxurious, intricately woven silk from Japan. View Framework at Art Space at SIRI HOUSE Dempsey at Block 8D, # 01-02 Dempsey Hill, Dempsey Road, Singapore 249672. Admission is free. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon: closed. For more details visit Siri House website.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos